It has been said that a 43-year-old man accused of the murder of Garda Detective Colm Horkan in County Roscommon is unlikely to appear in court in the coming weeks.

Stephen Silver, who had an address in Foxford, Co. Mayo, was charged with the murder of Garda Detective Colm Horkan in Castlerea on 17 June.

Stephen Silver was due to appear before Henrystown District Court but was ruled unable to appear by video link.

His lawyer, Gearoid Geraghty, told Judge Alan Mitchell that his client is being treated at the Central Mental Hospital.

This is the third time since he has been charged that Stephen Silver was unable to appear in court via video link.

Mr Geraghty said doctors at the Central Mental Hospital expect him to recover in the next two months.

The State applied for Mr. Silver to appear before Henrystown District Court via video link on 7 August. The Judge upheld the application.