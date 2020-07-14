A 47-year-old man was brought before court today charged with wounding a Luke Kelly statue in Dublin, in the Sheriff Street area of ​​the city.

Michael Dunne has been charged with a home address at Sophia House, John MacDiarmid Street for criminal damage to the statue.

Judge Ann Ryan granted bail to Michael Dunne and told him to stay out of the Sheriff Street area and sign in three rounds a week at the Store Street Garda Station.

He was also told to stay clear of the two statues of singer Luke Kelly, the statue on Sheriff Street and the statue located near the St. Stephen 's Green shopping center in Dublin city center.

Michael Dunne will appear in court again on September 8th.