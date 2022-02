A man has been arrested after gardaí found cannabis worth an estimated €260,000 during searches in Ballincollig in Cork.

Gardaí have said a small amount of cannabis herb was found during a search at a property in Ballincollig at around 7pm last night.

A follow-up search then took place at a nearby home and around 13kg of cannabis was found.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and was taken to Bridewell Garda Station.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.