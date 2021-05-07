Man arrested in connection with murder of pensioner on Cork Street Flats

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a retiree at an apartment complex in the southern city center last week.

Kwok Ping Cheng, 76, was found dead at his home in Robinson’s Court, near Cork Street, on Thursday, April 29.

They found him lying in a pool of blood and Gardai launched a murder investigation.

A man in his 20s was arrested this morning on suspicion of murder.

He is currently being held at a surveillance station in South Dublin.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí on Kevin Street arrested this morning, Wednesday 5 May 2021, a man in his 20s in connection with the discovery of a man’s body at a residence on Cork Street, Dublin 8 on April 29, 2021.

“He is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station south of Dublin on suspicion of murder.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

