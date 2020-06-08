Man arrested for plotting to massacre Muslims in Germany

Berlin: A man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting to massacre Muslims.

Authorities say a 21-year-old man from the northern city of Hildesheim had expressed his intentions in an anonymous internet chat, according to a foreign news agency. He allegedly wanted to target Muslims in the style of the Christchurch attacks in New Zealand in 2019.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused had for some time been considering plans to garner media attention around the world by killing several people. The prosecutor said that the accused was also referring to the attacks on Christ Church and that the massacre of Muslims was his motive. Police also recovered weapons and extremist materials during a search of the suspect’s home.

The operations of far-right extremists in Germany have intensified over the past several months. In February this year, a gunman with a hate speech attacked a glass bar and a cafe, killing nine people. Similarly, two people were killed in an attack on a synagogue in October last year. Germany’s interior minister has also called extremist right-wing violence the biggest threat to democracy.