Man arrested for plotting to massacre Muslims in Germany

By Brian Adam
WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a...
Roborock S6 MaxV, review: the all-seeing robot vacuum cleaner looks from you to you at the high end

It has a Qualcomm processor, it belongs to the Xiaomi ecosystem - specifically to a Xiaomi investee company -...
Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line...
Snapdragon 768G, the new Qualcomm processor comes with 5G and promises up to 15% more speed than the Snapdragon...

Qualcomm once again bets on the segment of premium mid-range processors with the Snapdragon 768G. It is configured as...
Improving Tilbury’s profitability will require a delicate balance

Mergers and acquisitions in cosmetics appear to have survived Covid-19. The Spanish perfume and fashion company Puig announced this...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Right-wing extremism has become a growing threat in Germany. Photo, file

Berlin: A man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting to massacre Muslims.

Authorities say a 21-year-old man from the northern city of Hildesheim had expressed his intentions in an anonymous internet chat, according to a foreign news agency. He allegedly wanted to target Muslims in the style of the Christchurch attacks in New Zealand in 2019.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused had for some time been considering plans to garner media attention around the world by killing several people. The prosecutor said that the accused was also referring to the attacks on Christ Church and that the massacre of Muslims was his motive. Police also recovered weapons and extremist materials during a search of the suspect’s home.

The operations of far-right extremists in Germany have intensified over the past several months. In February this year, a gunman with a hate speech attacked a glass bar and a cafe, killing nine people. Similarly, two people were killed in an attack on a synagogue in October last year. Germany’s interior minister has also called extremist right-wing violence the biggest threat to democracy.

The racism suffered only by Kerry

One 19-year-old from Kerry has outlined the racism he has endured in his native county. Franz Sauerland spoke to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta today. He referred...
€ 600,000 provided to help Gaeltacht companies undertake online trading

An additional € 600,000 has been provided by the Government to Údarás na Gaeltachta to help companies conduct their business online. The Government has...
Temporary hospital in Limerick

In Limerick city, a temporary hospital is being located on the university's sports site there. The centre is intended to relieve patients recovering from coronavirus. The...
Hundreds in Cork for 'Black Lives Matter' protest

Another protest was held in Cork city this afternoon expressing support and empathy for those against racism in light of the death of George...
‘Go back to your cotton fields’ – a young Gaeltacht man describes the racist insults he was subjected to

The protests against racism around the world have encouraged the young player from the Caide na Gaeltachta Franz Sauerland to speak out about the...
‘Pandemic payments must be in the Program for Government’-Doherty

The Minister for Employment and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, said that the pandemic payment elements would need to be included in any future government...
Celia: how to set up and get the most out of Huawei’s voice assistant

Huawei presented Celia in March, your own smart assistant to rival Bixby, Google Assistant or Siri, among others. It is a proposal integrated into...
SpaceX, astronauts ring the Nasdaq opening bell from the ISS

After the historic launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule from Cape Canaveral on May 30, 2020, and the arrival of Robert L. Behnken and...
Italian football returns in 4K: the Coppa Italia final will be broadcast in UHD on Tivùsat

While it will be necessary to wait a little longer to review Serie A on Sky and DAZN, Tivùsat has announced that will broadcast...
€ 600,000 provided to help Gaeltacht companies undertake online trading

An additional € 600,000 has been provided by the Government to Údarás na Gaeltachta to help companies conduct their business online. The Government has...
Temporary hospital in Limerick

In Limerick city, a temporary hospital is being located on the university's sports site there. The centre is intended to relieve patients recovering from coronavirus. The...
