Man arrested at Dublin Airport after being detained in Romania on foot of European Arrest Warrant

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested at Dublin Airport this evening after being detained in Romania on foot of a European Arrest Warrant in January.

He has now been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am tomorrow.

This arrest was made as part of an ongoing operation into a criminal organisation carried out by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

Operation OMENA is an intelligence led GNECB investigation into a criminal organisation involved in fraudulent selling on second-hand websites across Europe, and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of these crimes through a network of bank accounts opened by using false identities and money mules.

It is estimated that this criminal organisation had stolen over €22 million from victims all over Europe up to the end of 2022 and laundered €6,770,026 of this money through bank accounts in Ireland in the periods between 2017 and 2020.

