Ireland

Man arrested after €260,000 worth of cannabis found in Co Cork

By: Billy Bob

Date:

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €260,000 worth of suspected cannabis during two searches in Ballincollig, Co Cork, yesterday evening.

Officers found a small amount of cannabis along with drug paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones during the first search, which took place at around 7pm.

Approximately 13kg of cannabis herb, believed to be valued at €260,000, was then discovered during a follow-up search at a nearby residence.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and was taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

A garda spokesperson said the drugs seized are now being sent for further analysis.

The searches were carried out by personnel from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit and Gurranabraher District Drugs Unit.

