Man, 30s, injured in shooting incident in south Dublin estate

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital this evening after he was injured in a shooting incident in Tallaght.

Gardai were called to Mac Uilliam Estate in Fortunestown shortly after 6pm this evening after receiving reports of shots being fired at a house in the area.

On arrival, they found the victim who had apparent pellet wounds in his legs.

The man was taken to Tallaght Hospital where is injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.