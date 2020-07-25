The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has indicated that farmers have received calls from people pretending to be a representative of the Department seeking their bank details.

In the phone calls, it was stated that bank details were required in order to make a refund and accept payments due.

The Department stated that they also do not seek bank or personal data from people by telephone or telephone.

In a statement, the Department advised farmers who receive such calls not to share personal information.

The Department states that it is possible to call the official Department number to inquire into the reliability of the call.

Suspicious calls can be made to the standards service unit of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine on 076 1064468.

The Department encourages people who have accidentally shared personal data to contact their bank and notify Gardaí.