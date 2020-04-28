Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Make up virtually or remove wrinkles in all your video conferences

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Make up virtually or remove wrinkles in all your video conferences

Teleworking imposed by confinement on account of the coronavirus crisis has caused all the meetings that we now have are carried out telematically

In such a way that a quarter of an hour before they start, we have to dress (from the waist up) and, in the case of the most, and the most, flirty, re-dress and go through the bathroom to put on makeup.

It is what has been called “dress up“, and that hides from the eyes of other coworkers the reality of the confinement in which we live: we partially dress for the occasion without too much effort. Now, Can we do many of these tasks virtually without wasting time? The answer is yes.

Augmented reality programs

Behind these tools is the same philosophy of apps for mobiles that use augmented reality (AR) to become pineapples, or put on witch costumes on Halloween.

Only that applying all that technology to somewhat more serious issues such as a work video conference or a face-to-face telematics class.

To achieve those results it is necessary to have an intermediate program between us and the app video conferencing in such a way that, when Skype, Zoom or any other program receives the retouched image, we do not have to do anything to reveal our makeup or virtual retouch.

Of course, so that nothing is noticed during the broadcast, it is best not to make too many sudden movements.

