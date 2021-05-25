Major organized crime operation after the Dublin gardai intercepted a vehicle that arrested a couple and seized € 379,000

Gardai arrested two men after intercepting a vehicle and searching property in North Dublin where they seized more than € 379,000 in cash.

Officers attached to the Office of Drugs and Organized Crime took a dive Monday night.

Shortly after 9pm, a vehicle was stopped and the property was subsequently searched in an area north of Dublin.

Following the seizure of € 379,400 in cash during the operation, Gardai arrested two men aged 43 and 37.

Both men are being detained at the Clontarf and Ballymun Garda stations and investigations are ongoing.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organized Crime Office (GNDOCB) has seized € 379,400 in cash and arrested two men following a search operation in Dublin last night, May 24.

“An operation began shortly before 9pm when a vehicle was intercepted and property was searched in the North Dublin area. Following the seizure of cash, two men, aged 43 and 37, were arrested.

“Both men remain in custody under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act of 2007, at the Clontarf and Ballymun Garda stations. Investigations ongoing.”

We will bring you the latest updates, images and videos on this breaking news.

For the latest news and breaking news, visit dublinlive.ie/news.

Get all the great headlines, images, reviews, opinions, and videos on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @DublinLive, the official Dublin Live Twitter account, real news in real time.

We are also on Facebook / dublinlive: your must-have news, features, videos and images all day from the capital.