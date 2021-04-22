Major garda operation sees € 2.2m worth of stolen catalytic converters seized in Dublin

Catalytic converters worth 2.2 million euros have been found during a major garda operation in Dublin and a man has been arrested in connection.

The 2,150 converters worth around 1.2 million euros, along with 14 drums of castings worth 1 million euros, equivalent to about 300 catalytic converters, were found this morning during a raid in Dublin 11.

They were found in a business premises under a court order and cash worth almost 75,000 euros was also found and a car was seized.

A man in his 20s was arrested and charged in connection and will appear in court on May 13.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí, attached to the Divisional Task Force Against Crime, DMR North, seized 2,150 melted catalytic converters and 14 drums of catalytic converters, worth a combined € 2.2 million, during a search operation in Dublin 11 this morning, Thursday, April 22, 2021.

“At approximately 9.45 am This morning, Gardaí, attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force, DMR North, searched a business premises in Dublin 11 under court order. They were assisted by staff from the Fingal County Council, a customs and revenue officer and a dog trainer; and the National Cross-Border Shipping Office (NTFSO).

“During the course of the search operation, Gardaí seized 2,150 catalytic converters worth an estimated 1.2 million euros. Gardaí also seized 14 drums of melted catalytic converters, each drum containing approximately 300 catalytic converters in powder form. value of the cast catalyst converters is estimated at 1 million euros.









Cash worth € 74,240 was also seized during the search. All seized items are subject to a technical examination.

“The search was carried out as part of the ongoing investigation into theft of catalytic converters throughout the Dublin Metropolitan Region and beyond.

“During the course of this operation, a man in his 20s was arrested for crimes contrary to Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Robbery and Fraud) Act 2001. He was transferred to Ballymun Garda station, where he was later he was charged. He must appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on May 13, 2021. A vehicle was seized under article 41 of the Traffic Law. “