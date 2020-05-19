Tuesday, May 19, 2020
ReviewsGame ReviewsTech NewsGaming
Updated:

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube prepares a feature to define the default quality of videos

YouTube is perhaps the most widely used streaming video platform worldwide, and that is why the company continues to...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire Bay a new improved face.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

It is already among us. The final announcement of Mafia: Trilogy He has left us the immediate availability of part of his complete offer. Vito Scaletta He comes back a generation later to show himself up to date. A decade separates us since the young Sicilian took the stage during the equator of Xbox 360 and PS3.

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition It is what we can expect from a remastering, no more and no less. Behind the scenes, D3T Limited, an experienced studio in this type of work, such as the set-up of the first two Shenmue, among others. This is how it looks Empire Bay in 2020.

American dream

Europe still felt the post-war shocks of the first quarter of the 20th century. World War I shook the socioeconomic environment of a continent that did not see the light at the end of the tunnel. The United States was in charge. Despite the great depression of the 1930s and the deep crisis of 1929, the eagle still had the strength to sell the great american dream.

Vito and his family chased him like so many other Italian immigrants. However, what they found in this fictional New York recreation were not the overseas promises. A few small crimes ended up locking him in jail as a teenager, shortly after being part of the front in full 1943.

The common axis of Mafia narrative it goes through how personal circumstances force its protagonists to take the path of organized crime. Except for Lincoln's adventure (led by revenge), both Tommy and Vito were ordinary people who ended up being corrupted "by the family".

Already in the early 2000s the saga opted for a different way of seeing the open world. The realism and the coherence with the setting were signs that extended to the sequel. Although it was more lax than the original, especially in terms of driving is concerned, the gameplay was according to the times. Action TPS closer to static combat, of usable coverage above the dynamic, which would come along with the evolution of the genre.

In 2010 our current editorial coordinator, Francisco Alberto Serrano, praised the script: “The story, the characters and the setting of the game are extraordinary, full of brilliant touches, surprises and details that make this title a worthwhile experience”. Now, he pointed out that it was necessary to be clear "what kind of game is being talked about and what kind of experience is going to be found". Freedom? Yes, but always under the rhythm of the script, which reduced the amount of secondary entertainment around the city. You can read our original review here.

Remastering

The analysis has been carried out based on the version for PC. In it, the graphic adjustments are similar to the original, with the exception that now we can select the type of antialiasing and if we include AA post-processing. The full window and the possibility to limit the frame rate have also been included, in case you do not need vertical synchronization.

The truth is that in the comparison there is not such a big difference. What has been most improved has been the lighting, realistic according to the hour situation. For example, the opening moments with Joe in Chapter 2 speak for themselves. The textures have more nuances and are of higher resolution, the geometry gains in complexity and the night is finally full night. The chromatic aberration can be modified from the screen prior to the start of the game.

The models undergo a rise in quality which is appreciated. Joe's pendant remains attached to the same texture as his skin, an anecdote that contrasts with the increased resolution. We did not find optimization problems. With a graph GTX 970 G1 we can move it to more than 60 images per second in a stable way with all the options to the maximum and MSAA x2. It only suffers from falls at the same points as the original: on the highways when changing districts.

Not everything is on the same level. There are several textures that seem not to load, or that they are below the work of others. Wood coverings or certain interiors tarnish what is seen on the asphalt, junkyard, etc. And it's a shame. The 4K compatibility allow that user base to enjoy the best version of remastering.

The rest of Mafia 2: Definitive Edition charges for the inclusion of all downloadable content launched during its commercial stage, both campaigns and vehicles and extra clothing. The Bretrayal of Jimmy, Jimmy’s Vendetta and Joe’s Adventures can be selected from the start in the main menu.

Remastering it is not without some problems. Sound is sometimes lost, especially when firing automatic weapons. Some facial expressions stop working in full dialogue, although it is very rare that it happens. Most of the bugs we have found consisted of playable bugs such as losing coverage or the reload animation not working. Hangar 13 has worked on a day one patch that fixes some issues of the pre-release version.

CONCLUSION

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition is a fantastic opportunity to relive or discover the adventures of Vito Scaletta around Empire Bay. The work of 2k Czech adapts to PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia improving the present and making the image more powerful than in its day. Of course, at least on a computer, the differences between the original and the remastering are reduced compared to the console version. Lighting improvements are the main factor that turns the balance towards the work of D3T Limited. It contains all the downloadable content of the original, including the three additional campaigns. Players who have Mafia 2 on Steam will receive their copy of the definitive edition at no additional cost.

THE BEST

  • Adapted to current times: 4K functions and extensive graphic adjustments on PC.
  • Improvements in lighting make scenes come alive.
  • Impeccable optimization.
  • Contains all additional content from the original.

WORST

  • Some poor textures, others do not load …
  • Small bugs in sound and animations.
  • It is not a big jump between the original version and the remastering on PC.
7.8

Good

It meets the expectations of what is a good game, it has quality and does not have serious flaws, although it lacks elements that could have taken it to higher levels.

More Articles Like This

Roccat Vulcan 121 AIMO, Review

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
A mechanical gaming keyboard that will light up your games The German brand Roccat, presents his first keyboard with Titan technology in switches, this...
Read more

Stela, analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
Narrative adventure with puzzles and 2,5D platforms; This is the new SkyBox Labs proposal that now comes to PC and Switch after its debut...
Read more

HyperParasite, Analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
We put ourselves in the shoes of a destructive metamorphic alien in this all-platform roguelike where death is behind the corner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18Y7CLiJD60 An alien has come...
Read more

Paper Beast Review: What’s New From Another World’s Creator

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
PS4 and PlayStation VR receive the latest game from Éric Chahi, creator of Another World. We analyze one of the virtual reality experiences of...
Read more

Huawei Nova 5T, review: Huawei’s upper mid-range has four cameras and is ambitious

Android Brian Adam - 0
The upper-middle range is a terrain for which Huawei is beginning to feel comfortable. The company's Nova family is a good example, contributing to...
Read more

Langrisser I & II, analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
We analyze the compilation that includes the first two installments of the Langrisser series, an iconic saga of tactical RPG cut originating in the...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Latest news

Hardship Sunday Pilgrimage canceled

Brian Adam - 0
The Hardy Sunday Pilgrimage has been canceled this year in light of the crown virus crisis. The trip to the top of Croagh Patrick...
Read more
Economy

Uber announces extensive plan for layoffs and investment cuts due to coronavirus

Brian Adam - 0
The job cuts will be distributed among Uber operations worldwide. By AFP Uber, the chauffeured car transfer platform, announced Monday that it will cut a quarter...
Read more
Latest news

"Breached confidentiality" for Covid-19 tests

Brian Adam - 0
The Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was a "breach of confidentiality" when the Health Service Executive handed over...
Read more
Game Reviews

Roccat Vulcan 121 AIMO, Review

Brian Adam - 0
A mechanical gaming keyboard that will light up your games The German brand Roccat, presents his first keyboard with Titan technology in switches, this...
Read more
Latest news

Young woman from Connemara wins top European translation competition

Brian Adam - 0
The winners of the 2020 Young Translators competition are from Dublin, Derry, Galway and Limerick ...
Read more
Corona Virus

Chinese vaccine for Covid-19 will be a global public good

Brian Adam - 0
China has consistently been open, transparent and accountable in its fight against COVID-19 pneumonia, according to its president. By Xinhua | Zhang Yuwei Photography The...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY