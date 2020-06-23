Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsLaptops
Macs with ARM processors arrive: 50-100% performance increase expected

By Brian Adam
Macs with ARM processors arrive: 50-100% performance increase expected

A few hours before the start of WWDC 2020, the well-known and reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo returns to talking about Macs with ARM processors. In a research note for investors, Kuo explained what the first models should benefit from architecture.

Apple should in fact start from only two models: a 13-inch Macbook Pro, which is expected to reach stores between the end of the last quarter of the year and the first quarter of 2021, and a new 24-inch iMac characterized by a completely renewed design and which could debut in Q1 2021.

As for the laptop, of course, the ARM variant will mark the divestment of the Intel counterpart, which will no longer be available on the market.

It is unlikely that Apple will already show the processor at work today, but with WWDC, the Cupertino giant will lay the foundations for a transaction that, as widely reported above, will take between 12 and 18 months as the developers will have to optimize the applications for the new hardware architecture.

Kuo also focuses on the technical aspect and in fact, there is a performance increase between 50 and 100% compared to Intel. Apple’s first ARM PC chip will have no less than 12-cores and will be based on the 5-nanometer manufacturing process.

During the WWDC keynote, Apple will also present all the software news, including iOS 14 and the new macOS.

