Friday, April 17, 2020
Macron government rebukes China for saying France "lets old men die"

By Brian Adam
A sick old woman with coronavirus is transferred to a hospital in Marseille./AFP
A sick older woman with coronavirus is transferred to a hospital in Marseille.

Foreign Affairs demands explanations from the embassy for the criticism expressed on its website against the actions of French politicians.

The fight against the new coronavirus has also become for many governments communication and propaganda battle that this week has taken Paris and Beijing to engage in a diplomatic scuffle. The French Foreign Ministry has summoned the Chinese ambassador for comments that appeared on the website of the diplomatic legation, which claimed, among other things, that geriatric health personnel had “left residents to die of hunger and disease”.

“Certain recent public positions by representatives of the Chinese embassy do not match the quality of the bilateral relationship between our two countries,” Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian complained in a statement released by Quai d’Orsay. The head of Foreign Affairs refers to several anonymous stands published on the website of the legation, the last one last Sunday entitled ‘Reset distorted facts’, which defends the management of the Asian country against the epidemic and scourges the media and Western executives.

“Alone before the catastrophe.”

In the face of the epidemic, the text states, Western politicians, have been “torn to pieces”, “have left their citizens alone in the face of the viral catastrophe”, have stolen from each other medical material, have signed residents of certified nursing homes for “Waiver of urgent care”. In contrast, the staff of these residences have left their posts overnight “leaving their pensioners to die of hunger and disease”. Words that have gone too far for Le Drian, who on Tuesday morning called the ambassador, Lu Shaye, by telephone to express his “disapproval”.

The diplomatic headquarters defends that the comments of the tribune on the nursing homes did not refer to France but included what was published in press articles on situations that had been experienced in Spain and Italy. China, where there have officially been 3,342 deaths from the new coronavirus – although there are doubts about the total number – has launched an intense propaganda campaign and health diplomacy to try to win the battle of the story.

It is not the first time that the legation in Paris has echoed this type of propaganda or information without a scientific basis. In March, they hinted on their Twitter account that the current pandemic had erupted in the United States and wondered how many cases of Covid-19 had been among the 20,000 deaths from influenza the country had suffered since September. “There would be no tried to hide pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus with the flu? “asked the embassy, ​​citing an article by the China Global Television Network, the Chinese government channel with which Beijing seeks to spread its universal message.

