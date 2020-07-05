macOS Big Sur will make system updates much faster

The new operating system macOS Big Sur for Mac developed by Apple it will not be available for all Macs and Macbooks, but it will still bring great benefits for those who can use it. Among these advantages, the greater speed in installing updates system.

This apparently “trivial” novelty is actually a big step forward. After starting the computer, in fact, the updates prevent the user from using the device for even an hour, or in short until the installation is complete. With Big Sur, as stated by the Apple, “System updates will start in the background and complete much faster than before.”

It has not been specified how the updates will be installed and what should make this process faster, but according to 9to5Mac it could be a process similar to that of the operating system for iPhone, iOS, where the update is prepared and then installed just before shutting down or restarting.

Not only that, but Big Sur will introduce a particular system that thanks to encryption will protect the system from malicious tampering, or intentional changes to the product with the aim of causing damage to the consumer, a practice which is, however, less and less frequent.

If you want to try these new improvements, just access the beta released in mid-July. macOS Big Sur is currently available for developers and, after the beta, will be officially accessible to everyone around autumn 2020.