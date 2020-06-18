MacBook Pro and Air of 2020: users complain about problems with USB 2.0 accessories

In the past few hours, owners of the 2020 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are complaining problems with USB 2.0 accessories which connect to laptops via a hub or adapter. In the MacRumors forum, on Reddit and the Apple community, reports have skyrocketed.

Apparently, in fact, the accessories would disconnect randomly. A user claims that “the problem occurred with two different USB-C hubs (both expensive, one of which is a Satechi which has been recommended in many threads“, which leads to rule out a hub malfunction.

What the reports have in common is the fact that all types of devices that require USB-A connections are experiencing problems, which is particularly serious at the moment that many also connect mice, keyboards and other accessories to laptops. However, there did not appear to be any problems whatsoever for the USB 3.0 and 3.1 standards. Some have tried to reinstall the operating system without success, a sign that Apple will probably need a fix to fix the bug.

On Reddit, a user has found that USB 2.0 devices that are not responding remain in the system information even if disconnected from a hub, while accessories based on the USB 3.0 standard behave on a regular basis.

Some have tried to contact Apple to report it, but no comments have been received from the engineers at the moment.