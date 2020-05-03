MacBook Pro 16: it’s really a mobile workstation

The new Apple laptop shows the muscles and does not disfigure: not only are the performances high, but portability and autonomy have not been overshadowed. A successful machine, but with a high cost

It has arrived at MacBook Pro 16. We clear the field immediately, or rather, the room from the proverbial elephant: it costs 2799 Euros (3299 in the configuration we have under test, i.e. with 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM at 2666MHz). That’s a lot of money, even if the price list has remained unchanged compared to that of the 15-inch model that it replaces. The question is: is money well spent? We use a very direct approach: if the only use you make of a laptop is to surf the web, browse social profiles or anaesthetize you with videos of doubtful taste and usefulness, then perhaps it is an oversized expense compared to the intended use.

This is to say that, and with this edition more than ever, the suffix “Pro” is not put there by chance:, that is, to the one who needs a functional tool to earn his living. Reason for which the “price” aspect must be considered from an investment perspective, that is, if the outlay allows to significantly improve the outcome of one’s work, especially in the ratio of resources used / result obtained.

First, however, it is necessary to clarify what is meant, at least in this case, by the term “professional”, since anyone who does a job is in fact a professional. The figure that Apple has in mind (and with which it dialogues, in development) when making a machine like the one we analyze today is that family of creative professionals who needs, almost as lifeblood, a lot of computing power. There is no univocal identikit: you can only draw up a broad category with blurred outlines by citing photographers, videomakers, music producers, illustrators, animators, game designers, programmers, without the presumption of completeness.

So why exactly 16 inches? It is an unusual form factor: the universe of portable systems has known numerous “dimensions” and, in addition to the more common 12-13-14-15-17 inches, it has also seen more compact solutions to go up to the – forgotten and forgettable – Netbook with 7-inch screens. Well, in this case, the 16 inches are a ploy, a rabbit pulled out of the cylinder with elegant cunning: in this way, and overall dimensions of the MacBook Pro 16 are only a little larger than those of the MacBook Pro 15 which takes its place. We can, therefore, speak of almost equal dimensions, but which thanks to the thinner bezels let a slightly larger screen gain in that spasmodic search for the squaring of the circle that the Apple aims to make concrete in all its products.

A record display

And this stratagem makes MacBook Pro 16 a portable in all respects and not simply a “transportable”: 35.79 cm wide, 24.59 cm deep, 1.62 cm thick for 2 kilograms of weight are numbers that allow the Apple’s new machine to travel in our company without any discomfort.

The screen, we said: we talk about it first because first of all, it is the element that most catches the attention once the machine is put into operation and secondly because it characterizes the system even in its commercial name. And we find ourselves in front, measurements to the colourimeter in hand, a really high-quality screen. The resolution of 3072×1920 pixels on the diagonal of 16 inches offers a definition of 226 pixels per inch. The screen supports functionality, already found in iPhone and iPad: the colour temperature of the display adjusts to that of the ambient light for greater visual comfort.

Starting as usual from the balance of the RGB components (obviously evaluated with the True Tone mode deactivated) we see a good overall balance, with a slight excess of blue and an equally slight deficiency of red. But the average Delta E of the grey scale settles on the value of 2.1, therefore decidedly good.

The maximum luminance recorded is 500 candles per square meter, in perfect compliance with the plate data declared by Apple. Together with the black level of 0.353 candles per square meter, we obtain a native intra-frame contrast ratio of over 1400: 1. The gamma curve adheres to reference 2.2, returning one

Excellent gamut extension, which is even higher – albeit slightly – than the Wide Gamut P3 reference triangle. As we see, the white point remains slightly shifted towards colder shades, confirming what emerged from the analysis of the RGB balance.

The keyboard, a partial return to the past

To summarize the behaviour of this display, the measurements of the 24 Gretag Color Macbeth samples: a total ofwith most of the samples that manage to remain within the value of 1, giving testimony to a high level of colour fidelity, ideal precisely for the professional of photo/video production.

Moving the gaze from the screen downwards, we meet the second “novelty” of this MacBook Pro 16. We use quotes because it is not something really new, but a return on the steps previously traced to propose something that worked better compared to the most recent evolutions: let’s talk about the keyboard, which loses the notorious “butterfly” mechanism to recover the most tested and convincing “scissor” mechanism. The keyboards of the two previous generations of MacBook Pro had made several noses twist since the butterfly mechanism had led to the creation of a solution with keys with a response of very homogeneous use on their entire surface, but with a stroke so short as not to be able to return convincing feedback as you type. Keyboards that, among other things, also had a slightly too high incidence of breakdowns and malfunctions.

, with a response, thanks to the stroke of 1mm, even more, convincing that it also benefits from a different organization of the key mechanics that allow to exert a slightly greater resistance to pressure and to better stabilize the key, to the benefit of the perceptive sensation. The keyboard then finds the dedicated Esc key, the power button that integrates the TouchID authentication system, and the arrow keys with the inverted T layout. As usual, for several generations – since the PowerBook of the early 2000s already – the keyboard is backlit.

Above the keyboard is placed thefor which, honestly, we are not yet able to find a really interesting application possibility. As we had already observed at the first meeting with it, the Touch Bar offers contextual commands to the activity that is taking place (so during the use of a text editor it will offer for example there quick commands for formatting and suggestions for terms, while instead if you are working with an audio production program, we will see volume knobs and track activators, or the possibility to scroll the timeline) therefore lending itself to even imaginative uses, but which so far do not seem to be anything of indispensable. So much so, however: all MacBooks of the “Pro” family are now equipped with a Touch Bar, even in the 13-inch line.

Audio is also in the foreground

Finally thewith electromechanical actuation. Nothing changes compared to previous generations, and here the trackpad is really big, to pay homage to Elle Driver, gargantuesche.

Another novelty invisible to the eyes but of certain presence to the ears is precisely the audio sector, both on the playback and on the recording side. Let’s start from the first: a 6-speaker speaker system is hidden inside the MacBook Pro 16 (three per channel): the volume, therefore, manages to reach important levels with the advantage of not encountering annoying distortions or generating unwanted vibrations. This is made possible thanks to the use of a woofer system (although the name is improper, since with the small size that a speaker integrated in a laptop can have it is difficult to speak of woofers in the strict sense).

The overall result is that of one really high sound power for a laptop, discreet cleanliness of the sound and a relatively wide sound scene. From the point of view of frequencies, we found a good performance on highs and mids, while the basses, although present, remain somewhat castrated. In short, this is certainly not an audiophile-proof reproduction, but the audio speaker system of this MacBook Pro 16 proves – always in relation to the fact that we are talking about a laptop – a good versatility for listening to music and movies on the spot. Percussion, bass and explosions may suffer a little, but at least they do not distort. The average frequencies are clearly in evidence, and the reproduction of voice (therefore news, podcasts and so on) is always clear.

Now let’s move on to the field of recording, which is particularly interesting to tell and try because we find the use of a particular array three microphones to maximize the signal-to-noise ratio and which promises a significant reduction in unwanted background noise and better clarity than recorded. The immediate benefit of this microphone system is for voice communications, which can be conducted without necessarily having to have a dedicated microphone. But the second advantage is the ability to record podcasts or vocal tracks or even acoustic instruments with decidedly high quality. Obviously, recording with dedicated instrumentation is a completely different thing, but in an emergency or even only for recordings and audio notes that do not require high-level accuracy, the new system of microphones does its job very well.

Apple has been following the track for some generations now and only equips the MacBook Pro 16 with. If on the one hand, it is true that many storage devices, as well as cameras, camcorders and cameras of the latest generation, are equipped with USB-C interfaces, it is true that more than someone can be equipped with peripherals still equipped with normal USB 3.0 interface. In this case, the use of mice or even simple USB sticks with a few springs on their shoulders must necessarily pass from the use of an adapter, which represents an always difficult solution, especially if they use on the move is particularly frequent. The connectors are all Power Delivery and support the daisy-chain mode, so in the situation of permanent work, at the desk, it will be possible to occupy a single port by connecting, for example, an external monitor equipped with its hub, while powering the laptop.

Under the shell

The MacBook Pro 16 only includes the power supply,, and the 2m long USB-C charging cable.

What does this new MacBook Pro 16 contain inside? Before going into the examination of the hardware platform it is necessary to dwell briefly on an important aspect that Apple has had to deal with in order to resolve those discontent that arose with the previous generation MacBook Pro 15, a little too prone to “thermal throttling” or the situation for which the operating temperatures of the CPU under full load are higher than the guard levels, and the system must resort to lowering the operating frequency so as to allow the processor to “breathe” a little and avoid malfunctions and instability. All of course at the expense of performance. Clearly this is a fundamental aspect for a portable work system since it can significantly affect the work efficiency of the professional, who may perhaps see a rendering slow down compared to the actual achievable potential.

With the development of the new MacBook Pro 16, Apple has focused on the redesign of the cooling system which, thanks also to the greater thickness of the entire system, is slightly larger in size and uses fans with characteristics that increase the flow of air passing through the heat sink by 28%, which in turn has a larger exchange surface wide by 35%.

Going to conduct a stress test session for the processor of this MacBook Pro 16 we see how the temperature management system does an excellent job: the operating temperature reaches a peak of 95 degrees when the fans start operating at full speed regime triggering a recirculation of air that leads. The operating frequency remains stable at 3.2GHz – 3.3GHz so that even the most intense work sessions can be carried out without performance degradation. There is, of course, a downside: when the processor works at full load and the temperatures rise, the fans must start running at full speed: this means an increase in the noise of the system. How much? By placing a sound level meter at about 70cm from the monitor (simulating the position of the user’s head) we recorded about 44dB, compared to an operating noise of 36dB (practically the background noise of the surrounding environment) in an idle situation.

Let’s now take a closer look at the hardware configuration of the MacBook Pro 16 that we are analyzing, referring to a little further on the discussion of the various configurations available on the market, the selectable options and the price list: the machine in question is equipped with an 8-core Intel Core i9 9880H processor, with an operating frequency of 2.8GHz, (which goes up to 4.2GHz in Turbo Boost mode), 16GB of DDR4 RAM at 2666MHz, 1TB SSD on PCIe bus and graphics processor AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, which obviously joins the Intel UHD Graphics 630 processor integrated into the processor (the two GPUs work synergistically to obtain the best possible balance between performance and operating autonomy). The battery is instead an 11.36 Volt and 8790mAh unit, that is 99.8Wh: Apple has exploited as much as possible the limitations of 100Wh imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration for the transport of devices with lithium batteries in the cabin as luggage by hand.

Before commenting quickly on the performance analyzes, it is appropriate to make a premise: as we have already said at the beginning, there is no such thing as a “professional-type” figure who is universal. Each typology, from the videomaker to the photographer, from the animator to the researcher, from the developer to the designer, has very specific needs, each of which may require slightly different hardware configurations, which favour an aspect (between CPU, GPU, memory and storage) compared to another. It is therefore inappropriate to consider the performance of the single configuration that we had available for testing as “universal”.

The machine we tested offers high-level overall performance. The CPU sector is more convincing, which shows respectable results and therefore offers one adequate processing power to withstand the typical workloads of a creative job. Compared to the previous generation MacBook Pro 15 systems (we speak of the systems marketed in mid-2018, not the “speed bump” of May 2019) we have an average increase of 30%, which mostly corresponds – in multicore uses – to the greater number of cores available: 8 against 6. The performance of the graphics processor is a little less exciting after all the data on the card speak of less processing power than all the models in our comparison. However, the Radeon Pro 5500M (Navi) GPU chosen by Apple for this system offers double computational power compared to the Radeon Pro 500 (Polaris) GPUs present in previous-generation MacBook Pro 15.

An exceptional result, however, as regards autonomy which is practically comparable with that of an ultra-portable system: thanks to the large size of the power supply unit and the ability to manage the resources of the operating system.

What’s more interesting is to evaluate the configuration options that Apple makes available for this machine. It starts from two basic configurations, which can be enriched (also in the price, and much) according to the user’s needs. We summarize the two proposals in the price list:

Processor Intel Core i7 9750H 6core – 2.6GHz, 4.5GHz Turbo Boost Intel Core i9 9880H 8core – 2.3GHz, 4.8GHz Turbo Boost Memory 16GB DDR4 2666MHz 16GB DDR4 2666MHz Graphic card AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB GDDR6 AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GDDR6 archiving 512GB PCIe SSD 1TB PCIe SSD Display Retina Display 16 inches (3072×1920 pixels) with True Tone Retina Display 16 inches (3072×1920 pixels) with True Tone I 4 x Thunderbolt 3 / USB Type-C 4 x Thunderbolt 3 / USB Type-C Price € 2799.00 € 3299.00

Starting from the two basic configurations, the user can choose between some options to better adapt the machine to their needs. On the CPU side, for example, you can choose the 8-core Intel Core i9 processor with an operating frequency of 2.4GHz (Turbo Boost up to 5.0GHz), the memory options instead allow you to go up to a maximum quantity of 64GB, while as regards the GPU it will be possible to choose only different video memory equipment, up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

The configuration possibilities for the storage subsystem are much broader: in fact, it will be possible to select 2TB, 4TB and even 8TB cuts. The latter an option – very expensive: you can spend up to 2800 euros more than the basic configuration – could appeal to those who work with large assets (for example, think of uncompressed audio material) and won’t keep them on your laptop, to be able to operate on the move without having to depend on cloud connections or external storage devices.

In general, the possibilities of choice are appreciable especially as regards memory and SSD (let’s not forget that both components are soldered directly on the logic board, therefore without any possibility of future upgrade) while they are more limited on the CPU front (where, in our warning, it only makes sense for the basic model as for the more advanced configuration there would be a limited performance increase anyway) and, above all, on the GPU front.

A truly mobile workstation

A rather clear picture emerges from the analysis of the MacBook Pro 16: the new Apple laptop represents a proposal that has its own completeness, although it is not free from some drawbacks and certain aspects that raise a little perplexity.

Let’s start with the construction features: the machine is solid, robust and characterized by the distinctive care that Mela puts in the realization of its products. Apple has managed to create a system capable of combining portability and computing power without sacrificing too much of the two aspects. But we must make a note, which is nothing new: the Apple continues to equip its Pro machines only with USB-C ports: we are aware that it is the future and that the Apple is used to drastic choices, but many may have to still have to deal with various legacy peripherals with the result of having to adopt all sorts of adapters, even just to read a USB stick or a memory card.

Also from the constructive point of view, the return to the keyboard with scissor mechanism is appreciated, after the parenthesis not completely successful with the keyboards with a butterfly mechanism. The user response is convincing, with a stroke of the keys that finally returns a more satisfying tactile perception and good stability of the keys themselves.

The screen, as we have seen, has record-breaking performance with excellent colour fidelity, at the limits of perfection, a wide gamut and a good contrast ratio. We are a bit sorry not to see 4K resolution on a display like this, which inevitably means that 4K content cannot be viewed natively on the screen but only in a “cropped” format. And then the audio sector: truly a record for both listening and recording.

Now let’s move on to that nuanced area between construction choices and composition choices of the hardware platform and let’s focus in particular on the aspect of thermal management. Also in this field, the behaviour of MacBook Pro 16 convinced us, demonstrating a correct sizing of the cooling systems combined with a processor which in this case represents the right “sweet spot” between available performance and dissipated heat. Obviously everything has a price, and in this specific case (in addition to the financial outlay) is that of the noise: when the MacBook Pro 16 works at full load, the fans are certainly not shy to remind us of their presence.

Let’s now proceed towards the domain of performance: as already mentioned during the review, the analysis obviously focuses on the configuration we had on test which represents, in the Apple price list, the highest level proposal between the two “pre-packaged” configurations. From this point of view, we are dealing with a machine that has so much power to spend and that it is able to support consistent workloads even for prolonged periods of time thanks to improved thermal management. As often happens in the Apple home, Apple has taken more care to obtain a result that is overall better than the sum of the individual parts, also taking into account the aspect of operating autonomy which has proved to be very convincing.

Let’s move a note regarding the GPU side: Apple has only selected AMD solutions. On paper, the professional proposals of NVIDIA can have advantages (not only in terms of performance, but also in consumption) depending on the specific needs of use: we do not dispute the choice of using an AMD GPU (which by the way has performance double that of the GPUs used on previous generations of MacBook Pro 15) as a basic configuration, but among the configuration options available when ordering we would have liked to see some more alternatives, although this would likely have led to higher prices. But to be honest it should be remembered that the relations between Apple and NVIDIA are in fact non-existent, as evidenced by the fact that now on macOS it will no longer be possible to have support for CUDA: Apple has already abandoned it since the last version of the operating system, while NVIDIA will abandon support from the next version of the CUDA platform.

We had opened the MacBook Pro 16 review with a question: is it money well spent? Let’s start by saying that taken by itself the new Apple laptop is undoubtedly a valid machine: Apple has been able to give a very interesting interpretation of the concept of “mobile workstation” managing not to overshadow either of the two aspects, with computing power from a workstation and portability and autonomy from a mobile system. Obviously the convenience of spending must be assessed in relation to the system in the possession and that you want to update, and also, in this case, it is necessary to make a distinction between those who are already Apple users and those who come from Windows and consider the possibility of making the big leap.

In the first case, the performance gains compared to previous generations of MacBook Pro are also sensitive, especially when choosing an 8-core configuration, in addition to better system stability and the advantage of returning to a more comfortable user response keyboard. Clearly, especially for those who found themselves changing the system during 2018, it would be a significant economic outlay and a little too close in time: we advise them to wait for the next generations, even just to better depreciate the previous expenditure, especially since the road taken now by Apple with these machines is more convincing than in the past. Those who own a MacBook Pro from generations prior to 2017 will find an extremely large performance gap, and an upgrade could represent a profitable investment.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 HP ZBook Studio G5 HP ZBook 17 G6 ThinkPad P1 Gen 2 Processor Intel Core i9 9880H 8core – 2.3GHz, 4.8GHz Turbo Boost Intel Core i9 8950H 6core – 2.3GHz, 4.8GHz Turbo Boost Intel Core i9 9880H 8core – 2.3GHz, 4.8GHz Turbo Boost Intel Core i9 9880H 8core – 2.3GHz, 4.8GHz Turbo Boost Memory 16GB DDR4 2666MHz 16GB DDR4 2666MHz 16GB DDR4 2666MHz 16GB DDR4 2666MHz Graphic card AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA Quadro P2000 4 GB GDDR5 NVIDIA Quadro RTX3000 6 GB GDDR6 NVIDIA Quadro T2000 4 GB GDDR5 archiving 1TB PCIe SSD 512GB PCIe SSD 512GB PCIe SSD 1TB PCIe SSD Display Retina Display 16 inches (3072×1920 pixels) with True Tone 4K 15.6-inch display (3840×2160) 17.3-inch Full HD display (1920×1080) 4K 15.6-inch display (3840×2160) with multi-touch I 4 x Thunderbolt 3 / USB Type-C

1 x Mini-jack 2 x USB 3.0

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Mini-jack

2 x Thunderbolt 3 / USB Type-C

1 x SD Card Reader 3 x USB 3.1

1 x mini DisplayPort 1.4

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x Mini-jack

2 x Thunderbolt 3 / USB Type-C

1 x Smart Card Reader

1 x SD Card Reader 2 x USB 3.1

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Mini Gigabit Ethernet

1 x Mini-jack

1 x Smart Card Reader

1 x SD Card Reader Battery 99.8 Wh 95.6 Wh 95.6 Wh 80 Wh dimensions 35.79 x 24.59 x 1.62 cm 36 x 25.4 x 0.88-1.74 cm 41.6 x 28.8 x 3.3 cm 36.18 x 24.57 x 1.72 cm Weight 2kg 2kg 3.2kg 1,7kg Price € 3299.00 € 3086.00 € 3373.00 € 3217.50

If instead, you are thinking about the big jump from Windows to macOS, this is really a great machine to “land” on, even if it could involve a higher outlay compared to a Windows machine. PC / Mac comparisons are always complicated to make because each solution has a series of small elements of uniqueness that are difficult to quantify in a price. However, we have isolated some commercial proposals from competing companies which could be compared with this MacBook Pro 16, albeit with due distinction. But the transition between different operating platforms also entails a series of hidden costs that can initially be difficult to evaluate: in this, we recommend it only to those who, perhaps for reasons other than professional use, already know the Mac world very well with all its advantages and its cons. Do not “switch” in a closed box, especially if it is a professional activity.