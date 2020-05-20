Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Updated:

Luxury sector resumes production, weakened after weeks of paralysis due to pandemic

By Brian Adam
Globally, a contraction of the luxury goods market is forecast between 20% and 35% in 2020.

Stock

"There are public aids, but large groups should help the sector to ensure knowledge, in the form of aid or advances on future orders, for example," estimates Arnaud Cadart, from Flornoy & Associés.

The situation varies according to the nature of the products: “the leather industry did not have too many stocks. But there are huge stocks in fashion and summer clothing collections, ”she says.

In France, the leather industry has also been reactivated “but there is still not much to do because demand has fallen sharply. Asia represents 46% of French leather goods exports and the market is very disturbed, "says Franck Boehly, president of the National Leather Council (CNC), a sector that groups 9,000 companies.

The leather industry “should absorb the shock, there is much more concern for footwear and its approximately 5,000 jobs, which export only 30% of its production. The points of sale are mainly French retailers, and the stores have been closed for two months and have all their stocks, "he points out.

Globally, a luxury goods market contraction of between 20% and 35% is expected in 2020, according to the firm Bain and Co. In the first quarter, Kering (Gucci, Saint Laurent or Bottega Veneta) and LVMH (Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Christian Dior) saw their sales drop by 15%, Ferragamo by 30.1%, Tod's by 29.4%.

In the short term, the difficulty consists mainly in anticipating new forms of consumption after the pandemic, country by country.

"Consumer reactions will be different: in Asia there is a real desire to consume, the population is young and Chinese growth is likely to regain strength. The United States is also well positioned to emerge from the crisis, but Europe is less so, "says Arnaud Cadart.

