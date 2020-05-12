Luxury, a key sector in Dubai with an uncertain future

Services represent approximately 80% of Dubai’s economy and “all will be affected to varying degrees by the coronavirus crisis.

In Dubai’s elegant Marina district, dozens of white yachts await at the dock. In this emirate, companies and employees working for the luxury sector remain mired in uncertainty in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Along a canal lined with skyscrapers, the usual crowd of tourists has disappeared. “Almost 95% of turnover has been lost, not to say 100%,” says the co-director of a yacht charter company.

With the interruption of air transport and containment measures, this young French expatriate, who requested anonymity, had to interrupt his trips and fishing sessions in mid-March.

In Dubai, the Gulf’s most diversified economy, the expansion of the service sector, which employs hundreds of thousands of low-wage foreign workers, has made luxury somewhat banal, accessible in its famous shopping malls.

Poor in oil, the city-state has become a financial, commercial and tourist center, as well as a haven of comfort and technology for Emiratis, tourists and expats who work in consulting or marketing.

The Emirates has officially registered more than 546 cases and 11 deaths from covid-19 and has begun a progressive release from confinement. Most companies have reopened, but for workers and employers, uncertainty persists.

Very low demand

The manager of the yachts –which belong to wealthy owners– and his partner have been authorized to resume their activity on a limited basis, but in the middle of Ramadan, there is “very little demand”. At this rate, “we can hold out until this end of the year or early January,” he says.

The young Frenchman adds that the small business has lost up to $ 80,000 since the start of the crisis.

“The employees only received 50% of their salary (in March) and had to take a leave the following month,” said the person in charge, who decided to go to the state for help.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, the Emirates announced billions of dirhams to support the economy and implemented measures to help companies, mainly tax exemptions and authorizations to fire foreign workers, reduce their wages or impose unpaid vacations .

This prospect arouses the fears of Lila, a 23-year-old Nepali girl who arrived in Dubai just before the crisis. She was recruited in January by a company that allows cleaning staff to be called at any time using a mobile app.

In a sumptuous residential tower where she works, Lila explains that several of her colleagues have been fired and are waiting impatiently for air traffic to resume to return to their countries, especially Nepal or the Philippines.

“They will hold me because I am new. The problem is the salary: we do not know if they will reduce it or what the situation will be in the coming months ”, confesses the young woman who receives around 1,500 dirhams (about 380 euros, 410 dollars) per month. “It is no longer a good salary,” he laments.

– Small and medium businesses –

Services represent approximately 80% of Dubai’s economy and “everyone will be affected to varying degrees by the coronavirus crisis,” especially tourism, commerce and the hospitality sector, observes James Swanston, an analyst at Capital Economics, a company. A London-based consulting firm.

Dubai received more than 16 million foreign visitors in 2019 and expected 20 million this year.

“If social distancing and travel restriction measures continue for three to four months, this will cause a drop from 5% to 6% of GDP, at least this year,” Swanston predicted.

“The response from the authorities (…) shows that they consider small and medium-sized enterprises as an essential component,” he added, although he pointed out the lack of “direct support” for low-income workers.

Human rights organizations strongly criticize the situation of foreign workers in the Gulf. Vani Saraswathi of Migrant-Rights asks: “What measures will be implemented to prevent these people from becoming even more distressed?”