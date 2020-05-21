Thursday, May 21, 2020
Updated:

Lufthansa is near a bailout by the German government

By Brian Adam
If the plans continue, it would be the first time that the government has a stake in the former airline since 1997.

One million euros per hour

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in early May that Lufthansa was part of Germany's "family treasures" and that the government aimed to prevent an untimely sale of valuable companies.

If the plans continue, it would be the first time that the government has a stake in the former airline since 1997.

But about 700 of Lufthansa's 760 planes are parked at airports and more than 80,000 of its 130,000 employees are on part-time work plans.

In April, the group carried fewer than 3,000 passengers a day, whereas before the pandemic the average was approximately 350,000 passengers a day.

The firm's chief executive, Carsten Spohr, said Lufthansa – which also includes subsidiaries Austrian and Brussels Airlines, Eurowings and Swiss – is experiencing a hemorrhage of "around a million euros in liquidity reserves per hour. Day and night. Week to week".

The group's problems did not prevent the SPD from trying to play heavy on conversations to try to gain influence.

"The state is not an idiot who will only hand over money and will have no voice after that," SPD MP Carsten Schneider told the Die Welt newspaper earlier this month.

But the executives responded by warning that without state aid they could declare insolvency to benefit from a grace period during which they could try to settle Lufthansa's finances.

Such a move could mean painful job cuts, especially since Spohr has said there are now 10,000 more employees due to the state of Lufthansa's operations.

