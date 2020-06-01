Latest news
Lufthansa bailout is a first-rate trip for taxpayers

By Brian Adam
The Deutsche Lufthansa bailout will provide German taxpayers with a first-class trip. The battered flag carrier will receive a € 9 billion package that will help it avoid bankruptcy, and Germany a national debacle. In return, Berlin receives a quarter of the company at a bargain price, and a more generous payout than other investors. The main consolation for shareholders is that politicians will stay away from controls.

The airline, whose shares have lost half their value since the start of the year, is still finalizing details with Chancellor Angela Merkel. But the deal on the table suggests that the leader has resisted impulses from her Social Democratic coalition partners to take an active role in management and prevent the company from firing workers.

The bailout will leave Berlin with a maximum 25% equity stake and two seats on the board. This is good news for the CEO, Carsten Spohr, who will have to make big cuts to ensure the company's competitiveness and profitability after the crisis. According to Lufthansa, the government will only use its voting rights if it needs to block an acquisition.

However, Berlin has placed strict limits on the rest of its generosity. In addition to a € 3bn loan from state bank KfW (equivalent to ICO), the rescue will comprise € 6bn of new equity or similar instruments.

The Government will acquire a 20% stake through a capital increase, at a nominal value of 2.56 euros per share, well below the current market price of 8.13 euros, representing a total outlay of about 300 million . That rock bottom price should guarantee a substantial return if Lufthansa's business recovers quickly after the pandemic. A convertible bond will raise Berlin's potential stake to 25%.

Most of the aid, perhaps worth € 5.6bn, will come in the form of the so-called silent stake, a stock-like security that has no voting rights but offers a fixed return. This keeps Lufthansa's net debt (6.7 billion euros, or 1.4 times the ebitda at the end of last year) within acceptable limits.

The stake could pay a coupon of up to 9%, according to German media reports, channeling perhaps 500 million euros a year to the Berlin coffers. Ordinary shareholders, meanwhile, will not receive anything until state aid is fully paid. Since bankruptcy was the alternative, even they don't have much to complain about.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are yours. The translation of Carlos Gómez Downis the responsibility of Five days

