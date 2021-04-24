Luas services suspended on busy Green Line route due to construction this weekend

Some parts of the Luas Green Line have been suspended this weekend.

Services will not run between St. Stephen’s Green and Beechwood due to engineering work today and tomorrow.

Instead, travelers can use a replacement bus that will serve closed stops every 15 minutes with a valid Luas ticket.

This is due to engineering works to be carried out on the Luas Green Line in April, May and June to replace sections of the tracks at Charlemont Stop.

The stops will be closed for the following four weekends:

Sat 24 th Apr and Sun 25 th Apr

Apr and Sun 25 Apr May Bk Hol Weekend Sat 1 S t , Sun 2 North Dakota And Mon 3 rd May

, Sun 2 And Mon 3 May Sat 29 th May and Sun 30 th May

May and Sun 30 May Jun Bk Hol Weekend Sat 5th, Sun 6th And Mon 7th Jun

A notice on the Luas website reads: “Works on the northbound highway will be carried out during the first two weekends and works on the southbound highway during the second two weekends.

“Please note that noise will be generated during these works.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this work.”