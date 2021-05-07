Luana, the young woman whose death in a weaver has inflamed Italy against workplace accidents

Dying weaving, as in the nineteenth century. The young woman’s story Luana D’Orazio, just 22 years old, is shaking the whole of Italy. For this reason, it has been the front page of the main newspapers in the transalpine country for three days. To make matters worse, she was the mother of a boy of only 5 years old.

Italy is outraged, on the street and in the media, wondering how it is possible that a girl so full of life, a mother despite her youth, could have died in a work accident in the XXI century.

Beyond what has happened to her working as a weaver, Luana is becoming in Italy many symbols at the same time: woman, young woman, worker, mother and precarious worker. It brings together the virtues and disappointments of a whole generation of Italians who do not know what the future of work awaits them.

But there is a more serious and profound reading still: Luana is becoming the symbol of “white deaths”, name given in Italy to deaths that take place in the workplace. As the press has recently recalled, three Italians lose their lives every day during the exercise of their profession (a total of around 1,200 victims per year). In the first quarter of 2021, 185 workers have already died, according to figures provided by the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The events took place this Monday, in the city of Prato (Tuscany) when Luana D’Orazio was sucked into a weaving machine while doing his morning shift at his job. The unpleasant accident, apparently, took place when the young weaver’s clothes ended up pushing Luana into the weaving machine.

Considering the first reconstructions of what happened, it does not seem that there has been any premeditation. For now, the judicial police have the machinery in custody and in the next few days more details will be known once the autopsy is performed on D’Orazio.

Luana was a responsible and dreamy girl, who hoped to be an actress one day, but for now she was content to appear in an Italian movie as an extra. According to his own family, he was very happy and had many friends; and the fact that she was a single mother did not weigh her down at all. On the contrary, she really wanted to go live on her own with her boyfriend, with whom she had a solid relationship.

Luana D’Orazio in one of the images that she uploaded to her social networks.

Instagram

D’Orazio had had many temporary jobs before, which served him, little by little, to guarantee his independence sooner or later. Since she started in the company as a weaver, she had never regretted or emphasized the lack of security measures. His mother “does not want to blame anyone”, but points out that “it is necessary to know the truth.”

The Italian Justice has immediately taken action on the matter. At the moment, there are two people charged with reckless murder charges: Mario Cusimano Y Luana coppini, two executives of the textile company where the girl worked.

According to information from judicial sources, the investigators are following two lines of investigation. The first would be linked to the negligence of her colleagues, who would not have properly closed a separation system necessary to protect Luana from the weaving machine. The second, however, points to a malfunction of the latter, and more specifically of the system that automatically prevents the gears from being locked instantly from the moment they perceive that there is something that hinders their operation, no matter how small. be.

These days, Luana’s death is giving Italians a real shock. And it is affecting an entire digital native generation that finds many difficulties when searching, finding and practicing a profession. Dying inside a textile machine, due to a series of occupational negligence, sounds like another era, one that, in that aspect, would certainly not have to return: “Dying in the workplace would have to be something typical of memory historical, of a past in black and white “, writes in an editorial the well-known Italian newspaper La Stampa.

“As in that famous sequence of Charlot, on the assembly line, which ends up literally devoured by a disturbing machine, which ends up digesting it.” The problem is that this film was released in the United States in the interwar period: “Today, in 2021, we rediscover that the hand-to-hand struggle between human beings and machines is still going on, in Italy and in the world. , where machines can still eat people, not only symbolically, but also literally. “

“Luana is the symbol of a daily reality that, unfortunately, is not news every day”, says Myrta Merlino, one of the main presenters of Italian television, responsible for the magazine L’Aria Che Tira on La 7. “I have no words” has confessed the film director Leonardo Pieraccioni, responsible for one of the films in which Luana appeared as an extra. “The death of Luana D’Orazio is heartbreaking. Safety at work has to be a commitment of all,” says the leader of the Italian left, the secretary general of the Democratic Party (PD) and former prime minister of the country, Enrico Letta.