The Lough Derg Pilgrimage will not be progressed this Summer.

This is caused by the restrictions that apply because of Covid-19.

This is a 3 day pilgrimage on this island in County Donegal.

It is estimated that every year, from 1st June to 15th August, over 5,000 people come from all corners of the house.

This is the first time since 1828 that the pilgrimage will not progress.

Organizers said it would not be practical or safe to proceed with the pilgrimage this year.