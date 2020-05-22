Logistics sector facing the Covid-19

Thanks to thousands of logistics companies, the medical supplies and essential food to combat the pandemic continue to go where they are needed.

How much will world merchandise trade decline due to the pandemic?

The World Trade Organization (WTO) projects a collapse of international trade between 13% and 32% in 2020 due to Covid-19 and a recovery is expected in 2021, “but it will depend on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the responses. in terms of politics ”, indicates the statement.

According to the entity, almost all regions will experience double-digit declines in trade volume in 2020, and exports will be particularly affected in North America and Asia. Furthermore, the drop is likely to be more pronounced in sectors characterized by the complexity of value chains, especially in the case of electronic products and the automotive industry.