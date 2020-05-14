Lockdown of a family of 31 children in Costa Rica has become a challenge

San Jose: In Lockdown, parents have problems with their children, but in the Central American country of Costa Rica, there are 31 children in the same family who are being protected.

Victor Guzman and Melba Gaminiz had adopted a total of 37 children, of whom 31 are now living with them. The children are between the ages of 3 and 25 and the guardians of the lockdown are providing them with full support while they are confined to their homes in the difficult situation of lockdown.

"It's a matter of life and death where we have to save our lives and take care of the children as the children have been forced to stay at home for the last six weeks," said Melba, a former fashion designer. Earlier, the family raised 150 more children and sent them home. However, five of their real six children have died of brain tumors and one has left home.

The husband and wife are 74 and 68 years old respectively, living on a pension, but people around them continue to donate to support their children. According to the parents, every child has a different nature but they are trying their best not to get depressed in this situation.

Some older children help with household chores, and 21-year-old David brings a bargain on his bicycle, which the family cooks and eats. But children are allowed to use social media to some extent so that they do not suffer from any mental stress.

In addition, children are being given plenty of time to play in the garden adjacent to the house.