Intense locking restrictions have been applied locally in Spain for the second day and restrictions have been applied in the Galicia area of ​​northwestern Spain with an estimated 70,000 artifacts in view of an outbreak of Covid 19.

Yesterday Catalonia imposed stringent lock-up restrictions in an attempt to halt the spread of the crown virus.

People living in A Marina in the province of Lugo off the north coast of Spain will not be allowed to leave the area from midnight on Friday, two days before regional elections are held in Galicia on July 12th.

Authorities in Galicia say people will be allowed to move around A Marina, but only people who need to travel for work will be allowed to leave or enter the area.

Regional Health Minister Jesus Vazquez Almuina told a news conference that the largest outbreaks of the virus were related to several pubs in the area.

Local authorities said there were now 258 cases of the virus in Galicia, 117 of those in Lugo.