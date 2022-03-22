Local authorities identify 500 properties that may be repurposed to house Ukrainian refugees

LOCAL AUTHORITIES HAVE identified approximately 500 properties that could be repurposed to house Ukrainian refugees, the Minister for Integration has said

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys were speaking following a Cabinet meeting held this morning to discuss Ireland’s response to the growing refugee crisis as a result of the war in Ukraine.

O’Gorman said that his department is engaging with religious orders and local authorities regarding medium-term accommodation for those who have fled Ukraine.

He added that local authorities across the country have provided a list of approximately 500 properties that may be suitable for repurposing in order to house Ukrainian refugees.

O’Gorman said that while the department is engaging with religious orders, this would not mean people living in churches, but former convents and monasteries being used to house refugees.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has also offered 1,000 units of student accommodation which would be available on a short term basis over the summer months, said O’Gorman.

He also said that Tusla are currently providing accommodation for 22 unaccompanied minors who have arrived here from Ukraine, with over 10,000 refugees arriving in total.

Under current EU rules, Ireland will be expected to take in 2% of the total refugees fleeing into Europe. Currently, this would mean 68,000 refugees entering Ireland, O’Gorman said.

There have been over 20,000 pledges to the Red Cross by people willing to provide accommodation to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the invasion.

Irish people have shown enormous solidarity and support for people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. 20,000 people have pledged offers of accommodation through @irishredcross, and my Department will begin assessing these properties this week, first prioritising vacant homes. pic.twitter.com/QlET3GmAjr — Roderic O’Gorman TD (@rodericogorman) March 22, 2022

O’Gorman said that his department will begin assessing these properties this week, with priority being given to 4,000 pledges for homes that are currently vacant.

“We are only 27 days into this crisis. There is still significantly more work that needs to be done, particularly in that medium to long-term element, but we have been able to put in place accommodation and supports for Ukrainians as they’ve arrived in Ireland,” he said.

He added that the Government is examining buildings lying idle or buildings that could be repurposed to accommodate the high level of refugees.

“We’re aware of the scale of the challenge and very significant work has been done in the Department of Housing in terms of mapping where there’s available properties.”

Minister Humphreys said that 7,326 PPS numbers have been provided to Ukrainian refugees so far. 51% of those are women, 37% are children and 12% are men.

She said that social welfare is currently being paid to nearly 5,100 Ukrainian refugees and child benefit is being paid for 1,838 children. A basic payment of €206 is initially being paid, which will then be transitioned onto the standard payment, she added.

“We in Government will do all we can to support the Ukrainian people to seek refuge in this country. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, both Minister O’Gorman and I, along with our government colleagues, have been solely focused on making Ireland a home from home for the thousands of refugees who have arrived here,” she said.

“Social Protection is here to help, and a key part of that is ensuring that the people of Ukraine are financially supported when they arrive here.”

She added that she will sign regulations in the coming days that will ensure that people who provide accommodation to Ukrainian people are not impacted in terms of their welfare support.

It follows concerns from older people who were worried they may lose access to key supports like fuel and living alone allowances.

The Government also confirmed that Ireland will be providing €20 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and neighboring countries. Medical supplies from the HSE have also been provided through the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism.

Nearly 3.5 million Ukrainians have now fled the country following Russia’s invasion, the United Nations has said.

Efforts to evacuate residents from Mariupol are continuing today. Ukrainian authorities said that three routes have been drawn up linking the port city to Zaporizhzhia, to the north.

Humphreys also said that Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended the Cabinet meeting remotely from Washington, adding that he was making a “speedy recovery” from Covid-19.

When asked whether or not the Taoiseach would be able to attend a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels later this week, which US President Joe Biden is set to attend, Humphreys said that he would if it was “safe to do so”.

“The Taoiseach is making good progress and I’m sure if it is safe to do so he will attend the meeting in Brussels,” Humphreys said.

Additional reporting by Tadgh McNally