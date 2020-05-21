Conradh na Gaeilge's president, Niall Comer, said the annual report of An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónan Ó Domhnaill, shows that the authorities do not recognize their obligations in relation to the Irish language.

In an interview with RTÉ / TG4 News, Niall Comer criticized the local authorities in particular:

"It is clear that what kind of legislation exists nationally or how weak or strong it is on parchment, if there is no understanding, respect or will among local authorities, and if they and the personalities do not understand it. While making these decisions is a violation of the law of the country without applying the legislation, it is clear to me that the same problems will arise again and again. "

Niall Comer said that it was unacceptable that it took a full year for Wexford County Council to respond to seven complaints about them or that Carlow County Council did not respond to An Coimisinéir Teanga at all.

He claimed that there is a vicious circle in State policy:

"At this year's Ard Fheis Conradh na Gaeilge, TD Catherine Connolly placed great emphasis on the deadlines for implementing policies. According to this report, recruitment policies and policies regarding the duty of public bodies are not stated. with names, addresses and titles in Irish. "

The Quaker also said that there is no provision in the Official Languages ​​Bill which places a duty on the State to ensure that the Gaeltacht community is served in Irish.