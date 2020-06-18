Livinguard is the first mask that claims to "deactivate" the coronavirus

In these times of coronavirus and pandemic, you have to be very careful because there are always unscrupulous people who claim to have a remedy against Covid-19, so that While discovering that everything is false, he scams potential victims with impunity. So we must be careful. On this occasion the name of a German university is used to give truthfulness and legitimacy to these Livingards.

This mask, developed by an Indian businessman named Sanjeev Swamy, claims to be the first to be able to disable bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 that we are suffering. The idea is to reduce the presence of this coronavirus to 99.9% in the air we breathe, both when exhaling and inhaling it, so that it is a safe barrier to avoid either infection or spread.

Science to disable the virus

The secret of that process that its creators define as deactivation of the virus It has to do with the positive charge that they put on the mask tissue. When viruses and bacteria come in contact with the fabric, the negatively charged microbial cell is destroyed, thus losing any contagion capacity in any other organism.

Liviguard, the mask that claims to disable Covid-19.

According to the company itself, the tests that have given these results are almost 99.9% effective in neutralizing microorganisms has been carried out by researchers from the Free University of Berlin, from the Institute of Animal Hygiene and Environmental Health: "These masks can continuously deactivate exhaled viruses and can make their use safer."

Further, This Livinguard is washable and reusable and is made with a high percentage of cotton, which according to its managers, makes it an "ecological and sustainable" solution that will allow us to continue using it for around 210 times. It consists of three layers that, according to the manufacturer, provide five levels of protection. The key is in a technology called Tripellent, which is located on the outside and consists of an antiviral coating and repellent both outside, inside and the intermediate layer that separates them.

At the moment will go on sale in India, where the coronavirus crisis has not yet passed and the cases continue to grow, waiting for it to land in other countries in the coming months. There is also no confirmed official price.

