Living close to humans weakens the social ties of giraffes

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The human presence near the animals is not good .., especially for giraffes. The creatures that live near humans, in fact, have gods weaker social ties with members of their own species. This could affect their survival skills, such as foraging food or raising young children.

Giraffes are “ecological engineers who play a key role in shaping the vegetation of African savannah ecosystems”, but unfortunately their populations “have fallen precipitously in most of the continent”. The main threats are – as always – hunting and the destruction of the habitat through deforestation and land cultivation.

Researchers monitored more than 500 Masai giraffe females for six years in northern Tanzania, an area that experienced 3% human population growth between 2003 and 2012, almost 800,000 more people. “In Tanzania, giraffes are tolerated by humans because they do not cause conflicts with farmers or livestock“, emphasizes Derek Lee, principal investigator of the study. “Even if animals are not hunted and killed by humans, an increase in interactions with them could have indirect but profound effects on their social structure.

Giraffe females have been shown to live in complex hierarchical communities composed of 60 to 90 individuals. Observed groups that live close to humans, or have interacted with people, are less likely to associate with their mates. These changes in social structure could be a response to changes in their environments which, in some cases, are caused by humans.

Despite public tolerance and hunting restrictions, Masai giraffe populations have declined by 50% in recent years“, Lee continues.”We believe that disruption of their social system due to human interactions – in addition to illegal poaching, habitat loss and fragmentation and changes in food supply – could be a contributing factor to population decline“.

