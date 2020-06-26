Liverpool has one more financial peak to conquer

Liverpool has reached the promised land, having finally won the Premier League three decades later. Unlike his coach Jürgen Klopp, who has already secured all the most prestigious titles he could win with Liverpool, the club’s finances have one more peak to climb.

It has benefits, something atypical in top teams. The annual results show that revenues increased by 17% to 589 million euros, and EBITDA jumped 30% to 137 million. Both the income, as well as the income from TV, and the sponsors grew. Its 46 million debits more than quadrupled that of Manchester City.

But a surprising feature of its financial success is its ability to generate profits from the sale of players. With the exception of Chelsea, he has made more money from transfers in the past five years than any of the other six best English teams, according to Swiss Ramble. Without the 50 million player gains from last year, you would have had losses. That makes the club a bit like an investment bank that makes ends meet through risky own-account trades, which are inherently unpredictable.

It is quite clear how you can settle things. Despite being the seventh richest club in the world according to Deloitte, it is remarkably low in commercial and sponsorship revenue. Those sources contributed 46% of Barcelona’s 841 million revenue in 2019, for just 35% at Liverpool.

With the attendance of stadium fans halted by the virus and TV rights less likely to continue to grow, it’s time for commercial revenue, in any case. But Liverpool lags behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in terms of new metrics like Facebook megusta and Twitter followers, according to Deloitte, who notes that fan engagement is the secret to long-term growth. Still, the good news for the team is that Klopp’s magic on the field makes his sponsorship deficiencies easier to solve.