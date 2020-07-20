A 46-year-old man from Co Clare is on a 230-kilometre road trip to the Dáil on his horse in protest at insurance fees in the horse business.

Sean Kilkenny has a horse and coach riding business at Drumholland Castle but this year, thanks to Covid-19, he had no business until recently with a catastrophic drop in visitor numbers.

Also, John said that when he sought insurance coverage, he was told that the fee had almost tripled.

Last year, he paid € 4,000 for insurance but this year he was looking for over € 11,000.

He said he had ten employees but could not afford that huge cost, and the jobs were in jeopardy.

John thinks that many other small businesses are under the same pressure.

He, therefore, decided to take his complaint and demand for a reduction in insurance fees to Dáil Éireann on Kildare Street.

He embarked on his journey with his horse pair and coach on Monday morning and hopes to be in Dublin tomorrow morning.

He is collecting letters of complaint from others who are in the same predicament as he is planning to hand them over to the Taoiseach.

He is being supported along the way and some of those supporters are riding alongside him long stretches of road.