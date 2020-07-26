Lisa Smith was charged with terrorism financing in Dublin Circuit Court today.

The former member of the defense forces has also been accused of being a member of the Islamic terrorist group ISIS, between 28 October 2015 and 1 December 2019.

The Circuit Court has heard that Lisa Smith ‘s case will be heard in the Special Criminal Court.

The additional charge against Lisa Smith relates to € 800 transferred through a Western Union account in 2015.

Lisa Smith was charged at 10.28am this morning in the Courthouse and did not respond when charged.

Lisa Smith was released on bail. She will appear in court again next Friday.