Linksys AC3000 MR9000, Analyzing a Router That Assigns the Network Equitably

In this time of pandemic, the home network has become somewhat critical, especially when several family members are using their devices at times when they have to attend to things at work, school and what to say at leisure when some they want to play and others enjoy streaming content. Next, we will give you our final impressions of the Linksys AC3000 MR9000, a router that seeks to bring balance to these new times where we all want a good connection without affecting others in the same place.

Technical specifications

Quad-core processor

Ultra fast connection of up to 3000 Mbps

Web (5 Ghz x 2 + 2.4 Ghz) with Mesh technology

Velop Mesh WiFi Device Compatibility

Approximate radius of 280 square meters

USB 3.0 port

4 adjustable antennas

4 ethernet ports

Auto upgradeable

Alexa compatibility

Design

Unlike Archer C5400X of Tp link, this equipment has a more sober and simple design, in fact, it has fewer antennas and color, something that makes it look more sober, its central led for its part, gives it a particular discreet touch.

Installation

It is undoubtedly one of the most robust points of this device, since with the Linksys it is very easy to program and install, in fact, in this process we enable a network for visits and yet we take advantage to extend connectivity through two nodes Velop that we already had. It is important to highlight that this installation process is smart, because in case of placing one of the nodes at some point where connectivity is not ideal, the app will suggest you change it in order to have a better service.

Once the installation is finished you can prioritize up to 4 devices, this is good for cases where one has to attend video calls without losing quality or in more playful matters to avoid losing bandwidth when playing online.

Parental control

The internet access of each device on the network can be controlled through the Linksys app interface either:

Pausing the connection

Scheduling breaks with times and days

Blocking specific websites

Network for visits

However, to be able to generate independent access for our visitors, we can also activate and deactivate it as desired with the click of a button within the main menu of the app or by simply dictating the command to Alexa.

Network operation

The evaluation was made with a symmetrical connection of 100 mb / s in a two-storey house of 100 square meters. Surprisingly in virtually every corner, we kept the same connection Wi-Fi without data loss. Another test we did was to play online by connecting a computer to one of the Velop nodes via cable using restream to transmit to Twitch, Facebook and Youtubeas well as playing with Shadow, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope from a connected computer in England with no latency issues. In fact, the Encore canteen, was transmitted in this way in Full HD and we had no connectivity problems, taking into account that in parallel we use Facebook Rooms with up to 14 people.

In stress tests we connect 2 televisions with Netflix at the same time with 4K HDR movies, 1 laptop with active video calling, a console playing online Apex Legends and a PC with Call of Duty: Warzone without having any connectivity problem.

In the test of Speedtest that we did with Wi-Fi we kept the 3ms, 81 Mbps down and 91.4 up.

Advantages of a Mesh Network

Unlike previous technologies where the repeaters were connected to the central modem, the Linksys AC3000 MR9000 technology together with the Velop repeaters, make the smart decision to communicate with each other and determine which router they will connect to, taking as variables the distance and intensity of connection. The most surprising thing is that they even go so far as to determine which band they are going to connect, for example, to us the devices that we used the most for streaming, I automatically connect them to the 5 Ghz network. Another advantage is that they appear as a unified access that can be accessed with the same name and password, regardless of which band you connect to.

CONCLUSION The Linksys AC3000 MR9000 is a router that has the ideal balance for a home of more than 4 people who need to maintain a good level of connectivity and yet can be synchronized with other Mesh Wi-Fi devices to extend the network. Content creators and gamers can consider it as an option to manage their connection to avoid losing data or latency.

THE BEST Easy installation

Application to manage the entire network

Maintains speed and latency between devices

Intelligent frequency assignment WORST Only allows 4 devices to prioritize

Rating: 9.5