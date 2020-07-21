Limited the number of 5G frequencies that an operator may have

There is less and less time left for the 700 MHz band to be fully released and the auction between operators to carry out 5G. As we know, this is the most interesting band that technology will have due to its range and penetration indoors. In fact, it is considered one of the three priority bands for the introduction of 5G networks. To avoid possible abuse and give everyone their share of the cake, the government has limited the number of 5G frequencies an operator may have by modifying the National Table of Frequency Attribution (CNAF).

The second digital dividend will release the 700 MHz band, currently occupied by DTT, to deploy 5G. This is the same as what happened a few years ago with the 4G that occupies the 800 MHz band. Digital terrestrial television is “compressed” into lower bands to make room for new mobile connection technologies. In this case, everything is included in the National Table of Attribution of Frequencies (CNAF) that establishes the regulatory framework and the use for which the different frequency bands are reserved.