Limited the number of 5G frequencies that an operator may have

There is less and less time left for the 700 MHz band to be fully released and the auction between operators to carry out 5G. As we know, this is the most interesting band that technology will have due to its range and penetration indoors. In fact, it is considered one of the three priority bands for the introduction of 5G networks. To avoid possible abuse and give everyone their share of the cake, the government has limited the number of 5G frequencies an operator may have by modifying the National Table of Frequency Attribution (CNAF).
The second digital dividend will release the 700 MHz band, currently occupied by DTT, to deploy 5G. This is the same as what happened a few years ago with the 4G that occupies the 800 MHz band. Digital terrestrial television is “compressed” into lower bands to make room for new mobile connection technologies. In this case, everything is included in the National Table of Attribution of Frequencies (CNAF) that establishes the regulatory framework and the use for which the different frequency bands are reserved.
This is the National Table of Frequency Attribution (CNAF)
He Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation has approved the Ministerial Order modifying the National Table of Attribution of Frequencies (CNAF). Among the changes, we have the determination of the maximum limit of the number of frequencies that the same operator may use in the 700 MHz band for the provision of broadband wireless electronic communications services.
The limits established are:
- In the 700 MHz band a maximum limit of 2 × 15 MHz per operator.
- In the paired bands of 700 MHz, 800 MHz and 900 MHz, a maximum limit of 2 × 35 MHz per operator.
This seeks to ensure a balance between the amount of spectrum necessary for an operator to deploy its networks efficiently to provide 5G services and favour competition by preventing an operator from ending “Hoarding” too much spectrum.
Finally, the modification of the CNAF includes frequency reservations and technical conditions of use of these for different types of services that are provided through the use of the radio spectrum. One of these reservations is related to security and emergency services; fire protection; smart electricity, gas or water distribution networks, in addition to the frequencies to be used for remotely piloted aircraft, such as drones.