Light bulbs with hand keys and weights

By Brian Adam
Automobile

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Cyber World

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Latest news

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
E-How

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Corona Virus

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Techology

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Cyber World

Leaked the name of Windows 10 2004, the first major update of 2020

Windows 10 2004 (previously called 20H1) is the first big Windows 10 update in 2020. This new version will have...
Latest news

Guatemala: Airlines and Aeronautics get ready for the reactivation of flights at La Aurora Airport

Airline operations are expected to resume on June 4. The General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) and the airlines...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The DCW nightlight can be lit by key filling, weight hanging and solar energy. (Photo: Internet)

London: At present, about one billion people in the world do not have access to normal off-grid electricity. In this context, many years ago, a system for generating electricity under the force of gravity came to light, which was named Gravity Light. Now the same company has developed a system for filling keys, weighing or emitting light from solar energy.

The DesiWatt company has designed a new bulb for power-deprived areas, camps and travelling tourists that can also be charged with manual labour. The cost of fuel and kerosene in poorer areas becomes a greater burden on the poor. Their smoke is very harmful to health.

This new system is called Gravity Light Two. Earlier, in the first design of Gravity Light, a bag was placed in a basket weighing 10 to 16 kg and tied with wire and the weight was lifted 6 feet and released. After that, the weight gradually came down and the bulb kept emitting light. In this way, once the weight was lifted, the bulb would burn for half an hour, then the weight would be lifted again.

But now people want to charge their mobile phones along with the light and for this, a 3200 mAh battery has been installed. Now thanks to this, smartphones can be easily charged. Its wire has been improved so that it moves smoothly and emits the same amount of electricity. This time, instead of tying the weight, the wire has to be pulled only once, after which the kinetic energy accumulates in the spring in the inner system, which later melts into electricity.

Just by pulling the doment wire, the bulb gives 20 lumens of light for half an hour. It can also be charged with a USB cable and a three-watt solar cell.

Google's ability to "copy" handwritten text from a mobile phone and "paste" it into a computer

Top Stories
Google has introduced a new and very useful feature for its users that allows handwritten text to be "copied" from a mobile phone to...
Success in making natural polymer from fruit waste

Top Stories
Singapore: The hard shell ketone is found on sea oysters, crabs and other animals, which is very useful for humans. But now Singaporean scientists...
Postcard sent by brother to brother received 33 years later

Top Stories
Iowa: A postcard in the United States has finally reached its destination after 33 years. This is a postcard Anne Lowell posted to her...
Introducing the Google App to get kids into the habit of reading

Top Stories
Google, the world's largest search engine, has introduced an app to help children develop reading habits and become proficient in reading. Children usually get tired...
'Spies' searching for Corona patients in Turkey

Top Stories
Ankara: Wearing face masks and hiding in full protective clothing, unidentified persons suddenly entered the house in the dark of night and if...
Popularity of "Corona Hairstyle" in Kenya

Top Stories
Millions of people around the world have lost their jobs due to quarantine and lockdown due to corona virus, but in the same circumstances,...
