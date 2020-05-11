LifeMiles Maintains Strong Financial Position Following Avianca Reorganization Initiative



LifeMiles is a world-class loyalty program that allows its members to earn miles through daily consumption and redeem them with allies in various segments.

By EuroXlive

LifeMiles maintains its strong financial position and, being an independent company from Avianca, will not be part of the restructuring process.

The miles of LifeMiles members are safe and can continue to be accumulated and redeemed with Avianca and with the more than 550 LifeMiles allied merchants in the world.

Avianca's alliance with Star Alliance will remain in force and LifeMiles members will continue to accumulate and redeem their miles – which will not expire during 2020-, with the associated airlines as normal. SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica – May 10, 2020-. LifeMiles, the leading world-class loyalty program in Latin America, reported today on the continuation of its alliance with Avianca, after the airline's announcement to voluntarily file for Chapter 11 of the United States Code, with the aim of protecting its operations.

This step will allow Avianca to restructure its financial commitments and operations as demand for air tickets recovers after the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this process, the airline seeks to safeguard jobs, promote the recovery of the economy of the main markets in which it is present, and maintain its connectivity and operations.

Avianca's commitment includes respecting current customer programs, including the LifeMiles loyalty program. In this way, members will continue to earn miles on Avianca flights and will be able – as always – to purchase airline tickets using their LifeMiles.

"We will continue to count on Avianca, an ally who plans to continue honoring the LifeMiles program and rewarding its customers," said Matthew Vincett, President of LifeMiles. "We hope that Avianca emerges stronger than ever from this process," he added.

"LifeMiles members are high-value customers for Avianca and can be assured that they will continue to earn and redeem miles with us and our partner airlines in the normal way," said Anko van der Werff, President of Avianca. "Our commitment is to continue providing our clients with safe and reliable travel, as well as excellent quality service, once the air mobility restrictions by COVID-19 are lifted."

LifeMiles remains strong thanks to an extensive network of allies and partners

LifeMiles is a company completely independent from Avianca, with different shareholders, its own and autonomous corporate governance structure, whose assets are not committed in the Avianca reorganization process, since LifeMiles is not part of it.

LifeMiles has a strong financial position that enables it to meet its commitments to partners, allies and suppliers. Historically, Avianca and its partner airlines have accounted for 30% of the company's mileage sales. This means that most miles are purchased from LifeMiles by banks, business allies, and partners.

Currently, the company has more than 550 agreements with a wide variety of allied businesses, including many of the leading financial institutions in the countries in which it operates. "At LifeMiles we work to add value in our services to partners and allies, both in the travel-related sectors and in others," added Vincett. “We have built an extensive network of allied merchants, which has allowed our partners to earn and redeem their miles in restaurants, retail establishments and service stations, among many other segments. These miles can be redeemed with total confidence now or in the future. "

The nearly 10 million LifeMiles members will continue to earn miles through their purchases, from LifeMiles' 700,000 active co-branded credit cards, or from the network of allies that includes first-rate hotels, renowned car rental companies, restaurants and other commercial establishments such as service stations, supermarkets and leading brands of clothing and accessories.

“Many members earn miles multiple times a day on their regular expenses; for example, when they pay with a LifeMiles credit card at a partner restaurant, they earn miles both for the method of payment and for consumption at the partner establishment, "added Vincett.

Likewise, the company constantly advances in the search for new business allies for the benefit of the partners. Proof of this is the recent incorporation of Uber and Uber Eats as allies in several countries where LifeMiles operates.

As part of its commitment to partners in the current situation, LifeMiles has taken measures to protect the value of miles, including the decision to suspend the expiration of miles between April 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Members, likewise, automatically extend for 12 months the validity period of all their miles each time they make a new accumulation.