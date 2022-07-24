Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Life Premium Gabriel Byrne: ‘Don’t make the mistake of putting your work before your life’ It was one of the single worst moments of Gabriel Byrne’s life. He had just completed the final few paragraphs of his memoir when, somehow, he managed to erase the entire book from his laptop. There was no back-up copy.

By: Billy Bob

Date:

As Gabriel Byrne brings the one-man show based on his memoirs back to Ireland, the actor looks back over his career highs and lows and the personal lessons that he has learned along the way. And at 72, he reveals that his curious mind has no intention of retiring

It was one of the single worst moments of Gabriel Byrne’s life. He had just completed the final few paragraphs of his memoir when, somehow, he managed to erase the entire book from his laptop. There was no back-up copy.

Today, the actor is in Hungary — where he is starring as Samuel Beckett in a new movie — but memory of the loss of that first draft still feels raw as we speak via video call. “I had literally written ‘The End’ and put in a full stop,” he recalls, his face stricken by the memory. “And I think, then, I’d wanted to change one of the sentences around. Whatever I did, I managed to lose the whole thing.”

Source link

Previous articleWorkers will be able to defer pension until 70 under ‘flexible’ plan
Next articleRemote control? Companies still struggling with working-from-home policies
Billy Bobhttps://intallaght.ie

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Myanmar executes four democracy activists

Billy Bob -
Myanmar's military junta said it had executed four democracy...

Teenager dies in single-vehicle road collision in Co Kerry

Billy Bob -
A teenager has died in a road collision in...

Group of FG TDs, senators warn over carbon ‘finger-pointing’

Billy Bob -
A group of prominent Fine Gael TDs and senators...

DART services to Bray resume after passengers ‘walked onto track’

Billy Bob -
DART services to and from Bray were suspended for...

About us

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Company

The latest

Myanmar executes four democracy activists

Ireland 0
Myanmar's military junta said it had executed four democracy...

Teenager dies in single-vehicle road collision in Co Kerry

Ireland 0
A teenager has died in a road collision in...

Group of FG TDs, senators warn over carbon ‘finger-pointing’

Ireland 0
A group of prominent Fine Gael TDs and senators...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.