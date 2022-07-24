Life Premium Gabriel Byrne: ‘Don’t make the mistake of putting your work before your life’ It was one of the single worst moments of Gabriel Byrne’s life. He had just completed the final few paragraphs of his memoir when, somehow, he managed to erase the entire book from his laptop. There was no back-up copy.

As Gabriel Byrne brings the one-man show based on his memoirs back to Ireland, the actor looks back over his career highs and lows and the personal lessons that he has learned along the way. And at 72, he reveals that his curious mind has no intention of retiring

It was one of the single worst moments of Gabriel Byrne’s life. He had just completed the final few paragraphs of his memoir when, somehow, he managed to erase the entire book from his laptop. There was no back-up copy.

Today, the actor is in Hungary — where he is starring as Samuel Beckett in a new movie — but memory of the loss of that first draft still feels raw as we speak via video call. “I had literally written ‘The End’ and put in a full stop,” he recalls, his face stricken by the memory. “And I think, then, I’d wanted to change one of the sentences around. Whatever I did, I managed to lose the whole thing.”

The horror of months of work and tens of thousands of words being wiped out in an instant was compounded when he took his MacBook to Apple’s sleek Manhattan store. He had hoped against hope that someone there could retrieve the manuscript, but it wasn’t to be.

“I went to their Genius Bar,” he says of Apple’s in-store tech-support service, “and I asked them if they could bring out their best genius to look at it. So this timid-looking guy with bottle glasses comes out and he’s working away on it and I’m standing there as he is tapping away and then, after three-quarters of an hour, he says, ‘It’s gone and even the CIA can’t get it back’.”

He jokes that he has a habit of losing things. “I lost my university notes three weeks before the exam,” he says of an unfortunate bit of luck during his time at UCD. “Somebody handed them in, miraculously. I’d left them on the 17 bus that goes from Kimmage to Belfield. Maybe it’s just something to do with me. I’ve always been a bit absent-minded.”

At first, he decided to let the idea of his memoir go. Then, a week later, he decided to write the whole thing again. “I’d spent so long on it,” he reasons. “It would have been a waste.”

The resulting book, Walking With Ghosts, has had quite an impact. Not only is it a frank, funny and acclaimed memoir — written as a series of engaging snapshots, largely about moments in his life that changed him in some way — but it also found a new medium as a captivating one-man stage play.

It brought Byrne back to the Dublin stage for the first time in four decades earlier this year, and it was a resounding triumph. There were just 12 performances in the Gaiety in February and tickets were uncommonly hard to get. The critics were salivating.

Did he have a stage show at the back of his mind while (re)writing the book?

“It never occurred to me. What I was planning, down the line, was to [adapt the book] for radio. There would be sound effects, but I’d never really thought it out. And, then, Anne Clarke, the producer, phoned me up and said, ‘Have you ever thought about the possibility of doing this as a stage show?’ And, when I thought about it, I realised it could work — and that was the first step to removing all the stuff to get to the very bones of what it is.”

Byrne adapted his own book in collaboration with the seasoned Broadway director Lonny Price, with whom he has been friends for years. “I wasn’t precious about [removing parts of the memoir], you can’t be. You have to say, ‘It doesn’t work: get rid of it’.”

Premiering Walking With Ghosts in Dublin made sense, but it made the veteran actor nervous about the prospect. “It was pretty nerve-wracking coming back to Dublin,” he says, adding that as a film actor, primarily, the prospect of not being able to do a second take can cause jitters.

“Many times I’ve been on stage where you have no idea what the next line is, but you can get away with it in some plays by improvising.” He pauses. “It’s very hard to do that with Chekhov or Shakespeare.”

Now, he is set to bring the play to London. Remarkably, it will mark the 72-year-old’s West End debut. But first, next month, there are four performances — and four only — at the National Opera House in Wexford. Byrne says he is excited about slipping into the role of Gabriel Byrne once more.

For decades now he has been regarded as one of Ireland’s great thespian exports. He came to the trade comparatively late. Growing up in a devoutly Catholic family, he spent some time training to be a priest before realising his calling lay somewhere very different.

Having made his name here, first on the long-running rural soap, The Riordans, and then its short-lived spin-off, Bracken, Byrne seemed to have little difficulty in making the jump to the big league in both Britain and America. He has lived in the USA for most of his adult life, most recently in Maine, but it has had no impact on his accent which is still, proudly and unmistakably, Dublin.

Does he ever regret his lengthy exile from his native city?

“It’s a question you could ask almost any emigrant. The relationship between the exile and the country that he comes from is always ambivalent. I was saying to my wife [Hannah Beth King, whom he married in 2014] just a few weeks ago, ‘I often wonder what my life would have been like had I never left Dublin, or had I just gone to London and said, I’ll work in London and Dublin’.”

He moved across the Atlantic for personal rather than professional reasons. “I went to America because I met someone who was American,” he says, alluding to his first wife, the actor Ellen Barkin, whom he met while making the 1987 film, Siesta. “I moved there to be with her. Otherwise, I don’t think I would have gone and I would have remained in London.”

He knew early on that he had to leave Dublin if he wanted to be fulfilled as an actor. “Dublin at that time was not a very exciting place. It was very grey, oppressed. There was no sense of optimism about the future. It felt like it was in hangover from the 1970s, which in turn was in a hangover from the 1940s and 1950s. Economically, the place was going down the drain. There used to be this big poster at Dublin airport of all these people who had graduated from UCD. And there were arrows pointing to them saying, emigrant, emigrant, emigrant.

“The opportunities in Ireland were very limited. It was the Abbey, the Gate, RTÉ. And I’d already gone through the RTÉ situation. I knew I could have stayed on there and worked in a soap opera for the next 20 years, but I’d watched people who’d been in The Riordans for 17, 18 years and they had become those characters. And I knew I didn’t want to do that.”

The first major step into the big time was a starring role — as an investigative journalist — in the British thriller Defence Of The Realm. “It’s one of the few films I’ve done where I can go, ‘OK, I can actually watch this’. I can’t stand looking at myself in films, but that one’s different. Apart from anything else, it’s a wonderful document of Fleet Street, because you see the old printing presses and all that.”

His CV is remarkable. The Usual Suspects remains a cult classic while the smartly written, superbly acted In Treatment is part of the golden age of television. But it’s the lesser known works for which he has a particular grá.

“There are quite a few films that went under the radar and very few people saw,” he says. “I’m very proud of a film called Spider, directed by David Cronenberg, which myself and Ralph Fiennes did. I’ve tried to do films that are about something; that have something to say.

“I was proud of The Man In The Iron Mask with Leonardo DiCaprio because it was a big Hollywood film and yet it was about a father-son relationship and what it is to be a leader and what comradeship is.”

He has usually jumped at the chance to work back home in Ireland too, whether it’s in the adaptation of Ferdia Mac Anna’s Last Of The High Kings (featuring a callow Jared Leto) or the Quirke TV drama series, based on John Banville’s 1950s-set Dublin crime books (written under the Benjamin Black nom de plume).

The latter, he says, was particularly meaningful for him. The locations were close to the bone. “We were filming on streets [Pembroke Road] I had actually lived on and knew intimately. We were shooting right next door to an apartment I’d lived in with my first girlfriend and I was thinking, ‘Jesus, 35 years ago I used to live right there’. Patrick Kavanagh had lived in a flat across the road.

“Quirke,” he says, “was an important piece to do, because it dealt with real issues. There were no nostalgic rose-coloured glasses, this idea of Dublin in the Rare Ould Times…”

But his enthusiasm for the project is tempered by what was produced. “Personally,” he says, choosing his words carefully, “I had misgivings about the end product. I don’t want to go into that, but I don’t think it was given the care and the support that it should have been given, which was very disappointing.”

It may be 44 years since the former teacher first entered the national consciousness as Pat Barry in The Riordans, but the notion of retirement is simply not on Byrne’s mind. “Most people my age are retired, but I don’t think about retiring. For me, it’s about keeping going as long as I can and keeping my brain occupied. I want to keep being curious and keep trying to find new things.”

He may be a fine actor, but Byrne doesn’t dwell on the craft in an esoteric way. “The truth is I don’t know very much about acting,” he says with a smile. “I really don’t. I don’t understand it. I don’t understand where it comes from. You can read all the theories about it, but nothing means anything until you step out on the stage or you go in front of the camera. People who’ve never had any acting experience can be brilliant. People who have been doing it for years can be awful.”

Despite that, he does have one piece of advice for young actors — and, indeed, all of us. “Don’t make the mistake of putting your work before your life,” he says. He has had to find the right balance. He has a five-year-old daughter, Maisie, with King, and two grown-up children, Jack and Romy, with Barkin.

“Your life has to be first,” he insists. “Your children, your wife, your partner, your own emotional development has got to be pre-eminent. If work is a pleasure and joy, that’s wonderful.”

Byrne has worked hard, but he’s been fortunate too. Acting has given him a great, fulfilling life. “I’m intensely aware that most people don’t have that luxury.”

As we speak, Byrne has been in Budapest for the best part of a month working on the Samuel Beckett film. He is relishing the task of playing the playwright. The film, Dance First, is being directed by James Marsh — who made the Oscar-winning The Theory Of Everything.

This movie is very much an Irish affair. Upcoming actor Fionn O’Shea, who audiences will know from Normal People and Dating Amber, is playing young Beckett; while Aidan Gillen is starring as James Joyce. “Fionn is playing the Beckett who came out of Dublin and moved to Paris, while I’m taking over for the later part of Beckett’s life — the Nobel Prize and the marriages and all that stuff.”

Byrne is especially enamoured by performing alongside his co-star, the great French actor Sandrine Bonnaire, who plays Beckett’s wife. “She was his partner and then he married her so that she would get the rights to his plays after he died.”

Although Byrne was an already established actor by the time of Beckett’s death in 1989, he never met the esteemed playwright.

“We never crossed paths, but I know people who met him. He’s such a fascinating character.”

The fact that Beckett didn’t play the media game appeals enormously to Byrne. “It’s not like he was on chat shows. There’s a piece of footage of him after he won the Nobel Prize. Swedish television went to interview him and he just came out of his room and stood there and he didn’t say anything. It’s such a Beckett thing.

“He was in a cave in Tunisia when he heard the news. He is rumoured to have said, ‘Quelle catastrophe’. It was like, ‘For f**k’s sake, don’t tell me I’ve won the Nobel Prize!’ To this day, I think people think of him not as a flesh and blood character but as this iconic, mysterious poet of despair.”

And with that, it’s time to go on set and transform himself into said mysterious icon. “There is this idea of absolute impersonation. But for this project, that’s not what’s important. What’s important is the emotional life of the man. And, yes, I’ll make some concessions to how he looked. But, you can only do that up to a point. What’s more important is making this person real and telling the story of his life in a truthful way.”

The Gabriel Byrne way.

Landmark Productions and Lovano present ‘Walking With Ghosts’ at the National Opera House, Wexford, from August 11 to 13 and the King’s Theatre, Edinburgh, from August 24-28 (as part of the Edinburgh International Festival). See landmarkproductions.ie