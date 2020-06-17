Life of bees shortens after the recommended exposure of 2 widely used pesticides

When exposed to suggested percentages of two commercially available pesticides and widely used, the life of honey bees – very important for our planet – is shortened, with evidence of physiological stress. This new research was conducted by Oregon State University and published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Along with other stressors such as varroa destructor – a terrible enemy of these insects – viruses and poor nutrition, the effects of these pesticides can make honeybees unable to perform their tasks without problems. Beekeepers and some environmental groups have raised concerns in recent years about the use of these substances.

This is the first study that analyzes the effects “sublethal” of sulfoxaflor and flupyradifurone. Sub-lethal effects mean that bees do not die immediately, but experience physiological stress resulting in a reduction in life span. Most bees exposed to sulfoxaflor died within six hours of exposure (following recommended application rates on the label). Flupyradifurone, on the other hand, was not directly lethal to honey bees following exposure by contact, but reduced adult survival and increased oxidative stress and apoptosis in the tissues of insects.

“We are suggesting that more information is provided on the labels of these products and that further studies are needed to understand the sub-lethal effects of chronic exposure.“, reports the lead author of the Priyadarshini Chakrabarti Basu study.”The average lifespan of a worker bee is 5-6 weeks in spring and summer, so if you’re shortening your lifespan from 5 to 10 days it’s a big deal.“, continues the co-author of the Ramesh Sagili study.”The reduced longevity deriving from oxidative stress could adversely affect the population of the colonies and, ultimately, compromise their suitability.”