Life, as we know it, needs a place very similar (if not equal) to Earth to exist. However, according to a new study, could also thrive in an atmosphere of 100% hydrogen. Such a discovery could completely change our understanding of the existence of life within the universe.

A team of MIT researchers conducted experiments with Escherichia coli and yeast bacteria, putting them in a simulated atmosphere of 100% hydrogen. Incredibly, these organisms have survived, showing that life can live in such an extreme atmosphere.

“I want to push astronomers to think more broadly about what kind of planets can be habitable“, he claims Sara Seager, head of the team that conducted the experiment. “Biologists, if they ever thought of hydrogen-rich atmospheres, would have thought that (in these places) life could survive, because hydrogen is not known to be toxic“, continues the woman. However astronomers”are not aware that life can survive in hydrogen-dominated atmospheres, so our job has been to provide clear and concise experimental evidence“.

The microbes that Seager and his team studied in the laboratory are grown more slowly in the atmosphere than 100% hydrogen than they would have done in a “normal” environment. Scientists do not expect to find exoplanets with 100% hydrogen atmospheres, but expect to find some exoplanets with atmospheres dominated by this gas.