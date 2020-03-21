Sunday, March 22, 2020
Liam Gallagher recreates Oasis songs with a hand-washing theme

By Brian Adam
8
0

Liam Gallagher has reworked hit Oasis songs to encourage the public to keep up their hygiene in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The songs, entitled Wonderwash and Soapersonic, were sung to videos of him washing his hands at home.

Posting the first video to Twitter, he said: “New tune Wonderwash, c’mon you know.”

The first song followed the tune to Oasis’ hit single Wonderwall, with the lyrics: “Wash your hands, scrub your toes, scratch your a**e and pick your nose.”

The second, entitled Soapersonic, finished with the singer saying: “wash your hands you little f***ers”.

The songs, however, were both just short of 20 seconds, the length of time that the NHS recommends hands should be washed in order to combat the Covid-19 virus.

This Week in Apps: Coronavirus special coverage, Apple tries to save AR with lidar and more

Brian Adam - 0
Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the Extra Crunch series that recaps the latest OS news, the applications they support and the money...
Read more

