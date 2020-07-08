The Supreme Court ruled that the Electricity Supply Board is liable for some of the damage caused to part of the University College Cork campus in 2009.

A ruling of the previous Court of Appeal has been overturned in light of today’s ruling.

The Supreme Court ruled that the Electricity Supply Board breached its duty of care to University College Cork during the November 2009 floods.

29 buildings on campus were damaged after the Electricity Supply Board released water from two hydroelectric dams on the Lee.

The question of compensation is to be referred to the High Court.

The issue of the University’s own liability for the damage is yet another issue and is due to come before the court in the future.