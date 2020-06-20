Tech News
Updated:

LHC strikes again: created four top quarks simultaneously

By Brian Adam
0
0

LHC strikes again: created four top quarks simultaneously

The largest particle accelerator, the Large Hadron Collider, gave birth to four extremely heavy particles called top quarks. This discovery has long been predicted by the Standard Model, the dominant theory for subatomic interactions, but new theories suggest that the creation rate should be much larger.

The top quark they are the heaviest particles among the fundamental ones, each of these quarks has about the mass of a tungsten atom. Moreover, each top quark is much smaller than a proton and this makes them the densest known particles in the Universe.

These particles were created in great abundance immediately after the big bang, but have a very short average life and have completely vanished in much less than a trillionth of a second (1 / thousand billion). Currently, the only way to obtain top quarks is to create them in a particle accelerator, in fact, their discovery took place in 199 thanks to the Fermilab Tevatron, at the time the largest particle accelerator in the world, thanks to the creation of a pair of quarks and antiquarks.

In 2011, LHC has taken the most powerful accelerator sceptre, with a number of collisions 100 times more frequent than Tevatron and 6.5 times more energetic. In the most recent LHC experiments, scientists are looking for two quark / anti-quark pairs. The standard model requires their creation to be 70,000 times less frequent than a single pair. When we are hunting for a new particle, it is essential to define a creation probability, which can be summarized by an amount called “sigma”.

In physics, the current standard for declaring a discovery is 5 sigma security or larger, it means that there is about one chance in 3.5 million that the observation is due to errors or random fluctuations. A 3 sigma interval means that the observation is random 1 time out of 740 experiments, and evidence of observation is considered. The latter is the case of the top four quarks, there is still no certainty of discovery, but let’s just say a big clue.

Physicists searched for top quarks in the data collected by ATLAS and CMS between 2015 and 2018 ATLAS team announced the discovery with a confidence of 4.3 sigmas, while CMS researchers reported a sigma of 2.6; before performing the data analysis, both teams expected a 2.6 sigma confidence.

The security estimated by ATLAS could be just a coincidence, or it would mean that the creation of four top quarks is more common than the Standard Model preaches, a clue that there may be new physics beyond what we know.

The LHC is temporarily shut down due to work to upgrade it. The restart is scheduled for 2021 and, unless there are issues related to COVID-19, we should wait for that date to get new news.

