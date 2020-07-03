LG’s announcement: in 2021 the first smartphone with rollable OLED screen arrives

LG CEO Kwon Bong-SEO has announced that his company intends to be their first company in the world to launch a rollable OLED smartphone on the market. The distribution could start as early as 2021, as work on the first prototypes would have already started.

TO supplying the panel, however, will not be the internal LG Display division, but BOE which would have been chosen by the engineers as it evidently met the required quality standards. Just BOE in fact last year had shown the first prototypes of rollable OLED screens, which will evidently be integrated into the smartphone.

Rumours about the project started circulating last year, following the patent application filed by LG, but often the requests translate into a simple attempt to expand the portfolio. Obviously, however, this is not the case and LG is serious, to the point that the prototypes would already be in production at the Pyeongtaek plant, where the first 1,000-2,000 units should see the light. Usually, 3-4 cycles are needed before starting the final phase.

Last year, on the occasion of the CES 2020 LG presented the OLED TV R, the first rollable TV on the market, which aroused positive reactions from the public.