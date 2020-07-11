LG Velvet, super promotion for a few hours: 577 euros with Dual Screen and more

What we are going to tell you about is a “combination of promotions” concerning the new LG Velvet smartphone which could appeal to a certain type of user. Be careful to read everything right and follow the rules if you are interested.

Well, the smartphone is sold for 577.99 euros on Amazon Italy. We remind you that we are talking about a medium / high-end device that mounts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor (and consequently supports 5G). LG Velvet landed in Italy just a few weeks ago, as you can read in the launch news. The recommended price would be 649.99 euros, therefore the saving is equal to 72 euros.

If you buy the device (which is sold and shipped by Amazon) by 30 June 2020 today (you must have proof of purchase with today’s date, so pay attention to the presence of the word “immediate availability”, if the latter is not there or you don’t have the money on the card you could end up “out of time”, in short, inquire carefully about the shipping date, etc.), you can receive the Dual Screen accessory (which adds a second screen, similar to what we told you last year in the LG V50 ThinQ 5G review), a protective cover and LG headphones.

If you arrive late and buy the product in the period that goes from 1 July to 31 July 2020, you will receive “only” covers and headphones. For all the necessary information on the promotion, we refer you to the official LG website (we also recommend that you consult the product page, where you can find the technical specifications and much more).