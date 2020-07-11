MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

LG Velvet, super promotion for a few hours: 577 euros with Dual Screen and more

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme: a notebook designed for work

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme is a laptop designed for all-round business use, thanks to its power and portability. If you...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

LG Velvet, super promotion for a few hours: 577 euros with Dual Screen and more

What we are going to tell you about is a “combination of promotions” concerning the new LG Velvet smartphone which could appeal to a certain type of user. Be careful to read everything right and follow the rules if you are interested.

Well, the smartphone is sold for 577.99 euros on Amazon Italy. We remind you that we are talking about a medium / high-end device that mounts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor (and consequently supports 5G). LG Velvet landed in Italy just a few weeks ago, as you can read in the launch news. The recommended price would be 649.99 euros, therefore the saving is equal to 72 euros.

If you buy the device (which is sold and shipped by Amazon) by 30 June 2020 today (you must have proof of purchase with today’s date, so pay attention to the presence of the word “immediate availability”, if the latter is not there or you don’t have the money on the card you could end up “out of time”, in short, inquire carefully about the shipping date, etc.), you can receive the Dual Screen accessory (which adds a second screen, similar to what we told you last year in the LG V50 ThinQ 5G review), a protective cover and LG headphones.

If you arrive late and buy the product in the period that goes from 1 July to 31 July 2020, you will receive “only” covers and headphones. For all the necessary information on the promotion, we refer you to the official LG website (we also recommend that you consult the product page, where you can find the technical specifications and much more).

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Motorola Edge Lite, here are the latest rumors on technical specifications and price

Android Brian Adam -
After the success of the Motorola Edge and Edge + now only the third model of the series is expected, namely Edge Lite. Some...
Read more

Jeff Bezos ‘challenges’ Elon Musk: Amazon AWS targets the satellite business

Apple Brian Adam -
What a day for the space sector. We have just told you on these pages of the imminent launch of SpaceX on behalf of...
Read more

Spotify and Apple Music, what a boom in registrations during the quarantine!

Apps Brian Adam -
The quarantine due to COVID-19 has caused a boom in registrations regarding streaming music services such as Spotify and Apple Music. It is above...
Read more

Hear different things on speakers and headphones in Windows 10

Tech News Brian Adam -
There are times when you may need your computer to allow you to manage audio. For example, if you are working and you need...
Read more

7 amazing apps that have been featured in Shark Tank Mexico

Apps Brian Adam -
Shark Tank Mexico has become the number one television show for entrepreneurs and these have been some of the most impressive projects. Being an entrepreneur...
Read more

WhatsApp is debuting! QR codes have arrived for users and businesses

Tech News Brian Adam -
Now communication between businesses and customers will be easier thanks to the arrival of QR codes on WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business. WhatsApp has had a few...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY