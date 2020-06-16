LG Velvet arrives in Italy: price and specifications of LG’s top of the range 2020

A few months after the official announcement of LG Velvet, the Asian manufacturer has officially announced the arrival in Italy of its top of the 2020 range, which will land in stores in our country with its Dual Screen, to be purchased separately.

The device is based on the 6.8-inch FHD + OLED screen with a resolution of 2460×1080 pixels and a density of 295ppi. Under the body there is instead the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with 5G support, accompanied by 6 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal memory, obviously expandable via microSD up to 2 terabytes.

The rear photographic compartment is composed of three lenses: the main 48-megapixel camera, accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle 8-megapixel lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor, while the front camera is 16-megapixel. The battery is 4300 mAh, which ensures enough autonomy to complete all operations. There is also a sensor for fingerprints, integrated directly into the display.

LG also highlights the work done on the 3D Sound Engine system, which has already been tested on the company’s OLED TVs.

The Dual Screen will also arrive in the stores, to be purchased separately and featuring a 6.8-inch OLED panel and a 2.1-inch monochrome external display.

LG Velvet is available from this week at the price of 649.99 €, while the Dual Screen will be included in the price until 30 June, together with the cover and the Tone Free wireless headphones, for a very rich bundle.