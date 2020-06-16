MobileAndroidTech NewsShopping Guide
Updated:

LG Velvet arrives in Italy: price and specifications of LG’s top of the range 2020

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Space techBrian Adam -

SpaceX space suits get a "5 star" rating from astronauts

Together with the company that made history, conducted by SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the test flight Demo-2...
Read more
LaptopsBrian Adam -

Amazon Discounts: offer on Huawei MateBook 13 laptop with AMD Ryzen 5

Back on offer on Amazon on Huawei MateBook 13 laptop of the Chinese company, on which you can save...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
ReviewsBrian Adam -

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Much of what is sought in a high-end for half the expected price

The Realme X series is the one that integrates its top of the range and after the Realme X50...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Xiaomi CC10: the first images of the successor to the Mi Note 10 Pro appear

We all know that Xiaomi is not a company that stands still, and that leaves several months between one...
Read more
GamingBrian Adam -

How is the new PlayStation 5 and what did Sony reveal about its launch

The new console will be released in late 2020, Sony offered a preview of its design. The mystery of what...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

20 years in prison for a man who raped his daughters

In the Central Criminal Court, a 75-year-old man from Co. Tipperary was sentenced to twenty years in prison for...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

LG Velvet arrives in Italy: price and specifications of LG's top of the range 2020

A few months after the official announcement of LG Velvet, the Asian manufacturer has officially announced the arrival in Italy of its top of the 2020 range, which will land in stores in our country with its Dual Screen, to be purchased separately.

The device is based on the 6.8-inch FHD + OLED screen with a resolution of 2460×1080 pixels and a density of 295ppi. Under the body there is instead the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with 5G support, accompanied by 6 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal memory, obviously expandable via microSD up to 2 terabytes.

The rear photographic compartment is composed of three lenses: the main 48-megapixel camera, accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle 8-megapixel lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor, while the front camera is 16-megapixel. The battery is 4300 mAh, which ensures enough autonomy to complete all operations. There is also a sensor for fingerprints, integrated directly into the display.

LG also highlights the work done on the 3D Sound Engine system, which has already been tested on the company’s OLED TVs.

The Dual Screen will also arrive in the stores, to be purchased separately and featuring a 6.8-inch OLED panel and a 2.1-inch monochrome external display.

LG Velvet is available from this week at the price of 649.99 €, while the Dual Screen will be included in the price until 30 June, together with the cover and the Tone Free wireless headphones, for a very rich bundle.

More Articles Like This

Dolby On joins the streaming broadcasts on Android: now we can broadcast directly to our followers

Android Brian Adam -
Dolby On has been on the market for some time, being part of the audio and video recording apps present in both the iOS...
Read more

LG launches the new 2020 soundbar and XBOOM Speaker lineup

Electronics Brian Adam -
LG has announced the availability in Italy of the new products for the audio sector, which had been presented at CES and are ready...
Read more

Nikola, the promise of the motor that is already worth more than 22,900 million

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Nikola is presented as one of the most promising companies in the automotive sector. The American startup, founded by Trevor Milton five years ago,...
Read more

AMD announces the new Ryzen 3000XT processors and the A520 chipset

Computing Brian Adam -
AMD announces today I new Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT desktop processors, which will be available starting July 7,...
Read more

Remini: a cool app that turns blurry photos into crisp, clear photos

Apps Brian Adam -
Remini is an application that, through artificial intelligence, achieve amazing results when it comes to increasing the quality and sharpness of our photographs. It...
Read more

Razer THX Spatial Audio, review: This software demonstrates how brutal surround audio can be in stereo headphones

Apps Brian Adam -
Sound has such a profound impact on our experience when we watch a movie or immerse ourselves in video game-like images. We do not...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY