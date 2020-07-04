Tech NewsMobile
LG to unveil roll-up mobile in 2021, according to The Elec

By Brian Adam
LG to unveil roll-up mobile in 2021, according to The Elec

LG would be developing a mobile that will offer a little-seen now to fold the screen: rolling it up. With code name ‘Project B’, and always according to leaks, LG plans to launch the phone commercially during the first half of 2021.

Perhaps folding mobiles are still an anecdote in the market, but everything seems to indicate that this type of screen will be the future of telephony. And not only with a panel that folds in half or in several sections, but also with roll-up screen mobiles. TCL was one of the brands that already presented a similar prototype. And LG would be developing a mobile with that same technique: edges of the screen that would be rolled up to increase or decrease the useful surface of the phone.

The screen ends that roll up

Lg Roll-up Screen

Beyond the double senses, the operation of the future phone would be such that: a reduced surface thanks to some screen ends that would roll up to reduce size; with the option to unwind when the user wants the entire useful surface. The panel technology would be OLED and would demonstrate the practical applications that LG has shown in different fairs to demonstrate the capacity of its panels.

The roll-up mobile is currently being developed, as reported by The Elec, a Korean media specialized in the electronic components market. According to the distributors that would be supplying components to LG, the brand would be in the full development of a phone that would be codenamed ‘Project B’. This would represent the demonstration of LG’s innovative capabilities and it would not be a simple prototype since the brand plans to present it in the first half of 2021. In addition, in the development of the OLED panel used, the Chinese BOE would be found, a double effort to thus get a smartphone that ensures the useful life of a screen destined to suffer the physical stress of being rolled up.

Mobile prototype with TCL roll-up screen

While the time comes to make it known, we will have to keep the aforementioned Project B. in a buzzing tone. LG needs to return to the technological forefront since the LG Velvet is not causing the desired impressions. And having a mobile with a screen that rolls up, and that this is commercial, could be a good wake-up call.

Track | The Elec

