LG thinks of a new smartphone with a sliding screen: launch in 2021?

LG thinks of a new smartphone with a sliding screen: launch in 2021?

While Samsung, Huawei and Motorola are competing for the top step of the podium regarding folding smartphones, thanks to their respective Galaxy Fold, Mate X and RazrLG thinks of phones that can “extend” the screen when needed.

Indeed, it is not just thinking about it: after filing a patent in 2019, in the early months of 2020, it would even have started production of the first model.

This smartphone called “Project B” will be produced by BOE, a Chinese company specializing in OLED displays, under the supervision of LG. According to the Seoul-based company, the production of these screens will be less complex than folding screens, and the final product should be even more long-lived due to the type of pressure applied: in the case of a Galaxy Fold, in fact, it was seen as initially the display broke after 24 hours of use.

The sliding screens, already seen in 2020 thanks to TCL, are thought to still bring the smartphone at, particularly high prices. It is still a new technology, after all. LG could also surprise us by launching the product on the market making it accessible to a wider audience.

The South Korean company CEO said Project B could see the launch in early 2021, or at least that’s the goal. First, however, you will need several tests that will involve a few thousand units.

Project B will be even more important for LG considering the recent performance on the market: with this innovative smartphone, perhaps together with LG Wing, we will try to return to the main sellers of phones.

